BusinessThe Drop

The new Digg is using crypto rails for accounts, wallets

Kevin Rose said embedded wallets are a Digg feature “worth having there from day one”

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessThe Drop

Why Web3 gaming won’t see an uptick in VC activity 

While overall VC spending is on the rise, web3 gaming’s being left in the dust

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Web3 gaming is changing this cycle

A friendlier regulator is opening doors for gaming, but the audience is prioritizing “speed of wealth accrual”

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

Ethereum’s political identity is on trial (again)

Vitalik Buterin catches flack with pro-communism joke

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana: A beginner-level explainer

Exploring the fundamentals of blockchain, Solana’s use cases and the network’s long-term vision

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Crypto’s rideshare dreams crash again

Why has utility become such a losing bet?

by Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Unless Web3 changes, the ‘next billion users’ are never coming

For Web3 to thrive, fees have got to go

by Steve Gerbino /
Opinion

Bitcoin belongs on Broadway?

It’s a play, it’s a musical, it’s a satire, it’s a comedy — it’s Bitcoin’s first time on the small stage

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

The Offline Network: Maybe permanent uptime isn’t a Web3 thing after all

TON isn’t the only blockchain to go offline for hours at a time. And maybe that’s okay.

by David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: The Base space sweepstakes

Plus, Telegram adds monetization features and Aavegotchi teases a layer-3

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Implement Web3 solutions now, or the media’s credibility will crumble

If we don’t do more to combat misinformation, the truth will be lost forever

by Ciarán Murray /
Opinion

Global players risk climate disaster if they keep ignoring Web3

Web3 holds the key to climate action, so why isn’t the rest of the world listening?

by Renée Pinto da Silva Barton&Scott Onder /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Waka Flocka Flame is Drip’s newest celebrity creator

Flame’s new track — which he called “war music” for Web3 — debuted on the NFT collectible platform Drip this week

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Web3 can fix academia’s broken incentives

Scientific reputation should be determined by a decentralized community of scientists, not the validation of higher institutions

by Patrick Joyce /
Opinion

If blockchain gaming wants AAA status, then it needs AAA security

We can earn our place alongside gaming’s giants only by embracing both security and decentralization

by Leo Li /
Opinion

Web3’s biggest security threat is a familiar monster — centralization 

Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure

by John Woods /
Opinion

L2s have gotten hyperfocused — that’s bad news for Web3

It may be counterintuitive that a high amount of focus on a technology would lead to security risks — but it’s true

by Lukas Bronsvoort /
Business

Helium Mobile’s developer is now licensing its tech stack

The distributed cell plan provider started selling its own hotspots in October 2023

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Web3 doesn’t need flashy — it needs functional

In the world of decentralized infrastructure, it’s time to put much needed tools into the right hands and create a healthier open internet

by Dermot O’Riordan /
Opinion

Layer-3s are the future of scalability

When L3s started trending, they were met with initial skepticism — but as more use cases emerge, the clearer their need becomes

by Kevin Ho /
Opinion

You’re still rolling your own crypto. You need to stop.

Not everyone with “cryptographer” in their title has the training or expertise to write cryptographic code that’s used by real people to protect real things

by Fraser Brown&Riad Wahby /
Opinion

Don’t let Web3 repeat Web2’s interoperability mistakes

Web2 messaging platforms are walled gardens — but when we look at Web3, we see the same mistake playing out

by Joeyz Yu /
Opinion

We need more ‘boring’ Web3 companies solving real problems

Don’t overlook developers and startups tirelessly building real infrastructure for something flashier

by Marc Taverner /
DeFi

Nirvana Cloud debuts as blockchain-optimized alternative to AWS and Google Cloud

The startup’s cloud service uses hardware optimized for blockchains

by Jack Kubinec /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

