Kevin Ho
Kevin Ho is a co-founder of Optimism and a member of the product team at OP Labs, where he oversees protocol development and contributes to the Optimism Collective. OP Labs’ mission is to accelerate adoption of Ethereum with the most secure, decentralized open source tech stack, the OP Stack. OP Labs also provides resources and support to the developer community building and deploying on the Superchain.
Kevin Ho is a co-founder of Optimism and a member of the product team at OP Labs, where he oversees protocol development and contributes to the Optimism Collective. OP Labs’ mission is to accelerate adoption of Ethereum with the most secure, decentralized open source tech stack, the OP Stack. OP Labs also provides resources and support to the developer community building and deploying on the Superchain.
When L3s started trending, they were met with initial skepticism — but as more use cases emerge, the clearer their need becomes
by Kevin Ho /