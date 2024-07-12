Patrick Joyce

Patrick Joyce is the Co-founder and COO of ResearchHub. He is a double dropout who left a PhD program in molecular biology to attend medical school, and then subsequently dropped out of medical school to build ResearchHub. During his time in academia he came to understand the true extent of how broken incentives in academic publishing hold back human knowledge creation. He co-founded ResearchHub to help accelerate science by aligning incentives within the academic marketplace.

Opinion

Web3 can fix academia’s broken incentives

Scientific reputation should be determined by a decentralized community of scientists, not the validation of higher institutions

