Lukas Bronsvoort is the CEO of Klayr Labs, a layer-one web3 startup with a mission to bring digital ownership to more people. He leads the Dutch company that oversees and maintains the layer-one blockchain formerly known as Lisk. Lukas hails from the blockchain ecosystem and has previously co-founded several ventures, including Colecti, an NFT marketplace, and Liskscan, a popular blockchain explorer. He previously served as a digital transformation manager at BNP Paribas, where he specialised in creating impactful partnerships and advised on digitization strategies. He studied marketing at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam) for his master’s degree and at the HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht for his bachelor’s degree. He is an excellent source on the diverging goals of layer-one blockchains vs. layer-two blockchains and the future of web3, cryptocurrency, digital assets, and NFTs.