Leo Li is the Chief Growth Officer of CARV, spearheading operations, strategy, and outreach across departments. At CARV, a modular data layer built for gaming and AI, Leo oversees more than 700 onboarded games and 2.5 million users. His leadership ensures the seamless integration and utilization of CARV’s suite of tools for user acquisition, onboarding, and management. Before joining CARV, Leo held key roles as a publishing producer and operations manager at Electronic Arts, Garena, and Tencent. His extensive background includes the global publishing of popular titles including FIFA Online, Apex Legends Mobile, Arena of Valor and more.