Polymarket CMO confirms POLY token and airdrop plans amid U.S. relaunch

Marketing chief Matthew Modabber says Polymarket will debut a utility-focused POLY token after its U.S. app rollout

by Blockworks /
article-image

PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Polymarket Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Modabber confirmed the prediction market platform will launch a native POLY token and accompanying airdrop following the company’s planned U.S. app rollout. 

Speaking on the Degenz Live podcast, Modabber said the project’s leadership has been deliberate in timing the token release to ensure “true utility, longevity, and permanence.” 

His remarks followed earlier hints from founder Shayne Coplan, who suggested a token launch was in progress in a post on X.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Polymarket’s renewed U.S. focus comes after regulators permitted the firm to resume operations in the country, which had been suspended in 2022 amid legal uncertainty. 

“Why rush a token if we need to prioritize the U.S. app?” Modabber said, emphasizing that the airdrop and broader token rollout would follow once the relaunch is complete.

The confirmation solidifies months of speculation that Polymarket would reward its most active users. Community members anticipate allocations based on trading volume, a model similar to those used by decentralized exchanges and derivatives protocols. 

Modabber, on the podcast, praised the Hyperliquid team and noted that teams that take the right approach will be around “forever.” He added that his team is focused on a successful launch focused on longevity.Bloomberg previously reported that Polymarket is pursuing new funding that could value the firm as high as $15 billion, following earlier investments by Intercontinental Exchange and Founders Fund.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Katherine Ross before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (2).png

Research

Sire & Score: Where AI meets Prediction Markets

Prediction markets are entering a structural growth phase, with sports now accounting for the majority of trading volume. Sire and Score provide a new way to access this expanding market. Sire leverages Score’s AI-driven models to identify mispriced odds and generate uncorrelated yield opportunities. The upcoming vault products also offer indirect exposure to potential Polymarket and Kalshi airdrops. Together, they position sports as a new frontier for systematic alpha generation onchain.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

Policy

Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao: WSJ

The president granted a full pardon to Changpeng Zhao, reversing one of the most high-profile crypto convictions in US history.

by Blockworks /
article-image

Markets

MegaETH’s public sale looks MegaCHEAP

MegaETH’s public sale opens at an FDV between $1M–$999M, but premarket perpetuals on Hyperliquid already price it at approximately $5B

by Kunal Doshi&Shaunda Devens /
article-image

Business

Exclusive: Paxos to allow employees to be paid in USDG

Paxos’ integration with Toku will let employees opt to receive their paychecks in stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Aave’s Q3 showed resilient revenue and calmer rates — and Stani is eyeing a Q4 macro tailwind

Net interest remains the workhorse as liquidations prove the risk framework is sound

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Kalshi attracts investor offers valuing platform above $10 billion: Report

Court win, sports deals, and surging volumes lift prediction-market Kalshi as venture capital considers new funding

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Democrat tells crypto execs Republicans ‘used them’: Sources

Sen. Ruben Gallego expressed frustration with the partisan nature of crypto policy during a closed-door roundtable with industry executives Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /