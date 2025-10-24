Polymarket CMO confirms POLY token and airdrop plans amid U.S. relaunch

Polymarket Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Modabber confirmed the prediction market platform will launch a native POLY token and accompanying airdrop following the company’s planned U.S. app rollout.

Speaking on the Degenz Live podcast, Modabber said the project’s leadership has been deliberate in timing the token release to ensure “true utility, longevity, and permanence.”

His remarks followed earlier hints from founder Shayne Coplan, who suggested a token launch was in progress in a post on X.

Polymarket’s renewed U.S. focus comes after regulators permitted the firm to resume operations in the country, which had been suspended in 2022 amid legal uncertainty.

“Why rush a token if we need to prioritize the U.S. app?” Modabber said, emphasizing that the airdrop and broader token rollout would follow once the relaunch is complete.

The confirmation solidifies months of speculation that Polymarket would reward its most active users. Community members anticipate allocations based on trading volume, a model similar to those used by decentralized exchanges and derivatives protocols.

Modabber, on the podcast, praised the Hyperliquid team and noted that teams that take the right approach will be around “forever.” He added that his team is focused on a successful launch focused on longevity.Bloomberg previously reported that Polymarket is pursuing new funding that could value the firm as high as $15 billion, following earlier investments by Intercontinental Exchange and Founders Fund.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Katherine Ross before publication.

