Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

The hottest new betting market is mice motor skills

DeSci platform pump.science announced a partnership with Solana-based prediction market Hedgehog Markets

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterPeople

The US government might be cracking down on Polymarket

FBI agents reportedly confiscated Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and devices on Wednesday

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Polymarket performs smoothly on Election Day, processes $240M in trading volumes

Polymarket’s underlying blockchain chugged along more or less smoothly, processing 2,921,668 transactions on election day

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterPeople

Crypto candidates fared well on election night

Pro-crypto Republican Bernie Moreno beat anti-crypto Democrat Sherrod Brown in Ohio’s senate race

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

America votes, putting crypto’s campaign dollars to the test

A tumultuous presidential campaign comes to an end

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto prediction markets favor Trump in tight race with Harris

Platforms like Polymarket and Drift’s BET show higher probabilities for a Trump victory, reflecting current market sentiments

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Forget polls — crypto-based opinion markets are the future of collective wisdom

Betting on opinions will make sentiment analysis more valuable and honest

by Carl Vogel /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Is a new whale on Polymarket skewing odds?

And will the SEC’s appeal in its case against Ripple get tossed on a technicality?

by Casey Wagner /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Amateur boxing is a whole new experience with prediction markets

Odds for Friday night’s boxing matchup between Kain Warwick and David Hoffman were a subject of conversation at Permissionless

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch Newsletter

Bitcoin-staking protocol Babylon attracts $1.4B in deposits

Plus, most Polymarket bettors lose money

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

New EIP-7781 to make Ethereum faster by 33%

Plus, Polymarket hits all-time highs in daily trading volumes

by Donovan Choy /
Analysis

D8X debuts leveraged Polymarket markets amid a flurry of launches

If you thought gambling on the US election was degenerate, wait until you hear about the leverage

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Polymarket spurs a sharp rise in prediction market offerings

Plus, Urbit’s cool and controversial cultural significance

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Major exchange listings may not be so bullish after all

Plus, Polymarket is looking poised to hit a $1 billion market for its US election outcome

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Kalshi launches election markets as CFTC turns to appellate court

Kalshi founder Tarek Mansour said Thursday marked the “the first trade on regulated election markets in nearly a century”

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

How prediction markets are bracing for post-election user drop-offs

Most prediction market volume is being spent on the Nov. 5 US presidential election

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Empire Newsletter

The ‘excited’ tone around crypto’s institutional progress

Polygon’s Colin Butler shared his thoughts on what really needs to happen for crypto to catch the institutional wave

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a potential Polymarket ‘ban’

Plus, we chat with an industry legal chief who patiently awaits Kamala Harris’s crypto stance

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

How burn functions impact price

Plus, a clutch end to a Maker lawsuit

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Polymarket to provide AI news summaries with Perplexity AI partnership

Through the partnership, users can access news summaries and “probability predictions,” the parties said

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Bitcoin is a prediction market

The strange correlation between Trump’s odds and the price of bitcoin

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
DeFi

Leveraged Polymarket bet derivatives are coming

At least one onchain orderbook-style perp market will launch next month

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Brat energy: Kamala Harris memecoin goes 100x in 3 months as pump intensifies

Polymarket betters say Kamala Harris has better odds than Biden of winning against Trump

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Polymarket hits new all-time high in July trading volumes: Dune

Polymarket’s stepping into a new era with prediction markets

by Donovan Choy /

