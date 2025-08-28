Lombard brings yield-bearing LBTC to Solana

The integration introduces Bitcoin with native yield to Solana DeFi

by Blockworks /
share

Lombard Finance has launched its liquid-staked Bitcoin token, LBTC, on Solana, bringing yield-bearing Bitcoin to the high-throughput blockchain.

The token, which represents Bitcoin staked through a decentralized consortium of 14 regulated custodians, has a circulating supply of around 1.5 billion LBTC and generates roughly 1% yield denominated in BTC.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

According to Lombard, the move enables users to deploy LBTC across Solana’s decentralized finance platforms for lending, perpetual trading, and other applications without sacrificing speed or security. The expansion follows LBTC’s rapid growth across Ethereum and other ecosystems, where it has reached more than $2 billion in supply and established integrations with over 70 protocols. 

Earlier this month, Lombard introduced automatic yield accrual, simplifying user experience by embedding staking rewards directly into the token’s value. Partners on Solana include Drift, Jupiter, Kamino, Meteora, and oracle providers such as Pyth and RedStone, positioning LBTC as a base asset in trading and liquidity strategies.

In the release, Solana Foundation growth lead Jiani Chen welcomed the news, saying “Lombard’s LBTC is the first yield-bearing Bitcoin to join the ecosystem, with the scale and liquidity needed to position Solana as a high-performance liquidity hub for BTC. LBTC’s native yield and deep DeFi integrations unlock a new chapter for Solana DeFi.”

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (1).png

Research

Mantle's Blockchain For Banking

Mantle is building a vertically integrated “Blockchain for Banking,” unifying consumer, institutional, and yield products on its modular L2, Mantle Network. Anchored by EigenDA and OP-Stack upgrades, the network sustains strong MNT demand while powering products like UR (smart-money app), MI4 (crypto index fund), mETH (liquid staking), and FBTC (yield-bearing Bitcoin). With Bybit’s distribution reach and growing institutional adoption, Mantle positions itself as a financial hub bridging TradFi and DeFi.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

The Breakdown

Europe’s monetary Star Wars moment

The ECB’s Stablecoin Defense Initiative™ seems doomed to fail

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

A deeper look at the industry’s crypto market structure demands

Developers need “additional robust, nationwide protections from misclassification under securities and commodities laws,” DeFi Education Fund policy lead says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Symbiotic launches token-based rewards across eight networks

External Rewards let protocols distribute native token incentives to stakers and node operators

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Understanding futarchy on Solana

Several teams in crypto have explored the idea of using futarchy to overhaul DAO governance

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Ex-Polymarket team launches onchain prediction markets with $15M round

Union Square Ventures leads funding for The Clearing Company, building regulated, onchain prediction markets

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Google’s Rich Widmann describes Universal Ledger blockchain plans

The Google Cloud Web3 lead outlined a new Layer 1 with CME piloting tokenization on its rails

by Blockworks /