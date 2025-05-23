NFTs

There are a total of 580 articles associated with NFTs.
The DropWeb3

Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart endorses DeLorean Labs’ crypto reboot

DeLorean is letting buyers reserve and resell its planned Alpha 5 electric vehicle using Sui NFTs

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Nike accused of ‘brazen rug pull’ in class action lawsuit

The suit alleges RTFKT assets are securities and that Nike conducted a “scheme to mislead and deceive” with its short-lived crypto push

by Kate Irwin /
The DropUncategorized

Cloudflare removes RTFKT CloneX NFT art due to Terms of Service violation

The collection’s art was later restored

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Goblintown launches driver’s license NFTs ahead of ‘Really Hard Driving Game’ release

While it’s not technically a crypto game and won’t require NFTs, it won’t be free-to-play, either

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

NFT marketplace Magic Eden acquires Slingshot trading app

Jack Lu tells Blockworks he believes crypto apps are going to win long-term

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Azuki’s upcoming game gets pricey card packs

NFT collection Azuki is releasing anime-inspired decks for a physical trading card game

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Mysten Labs’ Walrus could reshape decentralized gaming and apps

The decentralized-storage alternative to AWS or IPFS will launch its mainnet March 27

by Kate Irwin /
AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Solana turns 5: Celebrating ecosystem milestones

Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of Solana’s genesis block

by Jeff Albus /
The DropWeb3

SEGA’s ‘Code of Joker’ launching as NFT card game on Sui

“Code of Joker: Evolutions” will release for iOS, Android and web browsers this summer

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Degen Ethereum NFT collection Mfers gets an animated short

The Normal Mfer is just a degen with a dog — until life is turned upside down

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Wildcard moves NFTs from Polygon to Ethereum, shares token strategy

Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner reveals he’s had to protect Wildcard from “unaligned incentives” that could have hijacked the game

by Kate Irwin /
Business

OpenSea unveils SEA token and new version of its exchange

OpenSea finally confirms its token is coming and available to US residents days after screenshots swirled on Twitter

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Yap-to-earn takes over Twitter

AI platform Kaito’s tweet-to-earn leaderboard gives users points for posting about crypto

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Berachain and Abstract are buzzing, but face criticism

Berachain is appealing to VCs and whales, while Abstract is keeping things simple for new crypto users

by Kate Irwin /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Tensor’s memecoin app to send 50% of revenue to TNSR treasury

Vector is a mobile social trading app with a built-in crypto wallet that lets users broadcast their trades to other users

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Undead Apes rug pull reminds that magic internet money is totally real

Rug pulls and crypto scams don’t have to run into the millions to change lives

by David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Treasure DAO launches L2 mainnet in ZKsync Elastic Chain ecosystem

Plus, Adidas drops co-branded shoes with STEPN

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Pudgys and Miladys pump even as overall liquidity drops

USD-denominated floor prices for both NFT collections have now gone more than 20x since December 2022

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

NFT marketplace Magic Eden airdrops ME

Airdrop claimants are reporting difficulties claiming the airdrop on Magic Eden’s wallet

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Based on crypto’s wild history, AceTCG-inspired ‘Alpha Cards’ NFTs go live

Plus, Evrloot RPG launches on Polkadot Moonbeam chain

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: FIFA officially licenses blockchain-based mobile game

Plus, Suntory Group tokenizes Premium Malt’s beer on Avalanche

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: McDonald’s strikes up branding collaboration with Doodles

Plus, esports organization Team Liquid launches fan engagement platform on Sui

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Classic fighter Samurai Shodown comes to Sui

Plus, TapSwap plans to solve tap-to-earn with an all-new Web3 gaming platform

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

OpenSea plans comeback with 2.0 overhaul

OpenSea co-founder Devin Finzer claims the new OpenSea is being rebuilt “from the ground up”

by Donovan Choy /

