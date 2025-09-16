Keyrock buys Turing Capital for nearly $30M, launches asset arm

The deal adds Luxembourg AIFM structure as Keyrock files MiCA application in Liechtenstein

by Blockworks /
article-image

Tanawat Thipmontha/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Keyrock announced its acquisition of Luxembourg-registered alternative investment fund manager Turing Capital for nearly $30 million.

The firm also revealed that it will launch a dedicated Asset & Wealth Management division, led by Turing co-founder Jorge Schnura.

The firm has submitted a MiCA application with Liechtenstein’s Financial Market Authority to expand into portfolio management and advisory services, a filing now under review. The move extends Keyrock’s core market making, OTC and options business toward longer-term investment strategies and on-chain wealth products, adding Turing’s fund structure and systematic strategies to Keyrock’s trading infrastructure.

Kevin de Patoul, CEO of Keyrock, stated: “We’re proud to officially launch Keyrock Asset and Wealth Management and welcome the Turing Capital team into our fold.” He added: “This expansion positions us to better serve our institutional partners across the full spectrum of digital assets, from liquidity provision to long-term investment strategies.”

MiCA has been pre-implemented in Liechtenstein, with the FMA accepting applications since February 2025, positioning the principality as a gateway for EEA-wide permissions. Keyrock already holds TVTG registration in Liechtenstein and enhanced PSAN status in France, milestones it flagged in late 2024 as it prepared for MiCA.

Regulatory approvals for any new MiCA-scoped services remain pending, and product details were not provided. As with new launches, risks include licensing timelines, custody and valuation controls, and strategy execution in volatile markets.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

