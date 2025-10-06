Ondo Finance finalizes Oasis Pro acquisition to expand US tokenized securities platform

The deal gives Ondo Finance SEC-registered broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent licenses to operate regulated tokenized securities markets

article-image

Ondo Finance has completed its acquisition of Oasis Pro, a regulated digital asset broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS).

The deal, announced in October 2025, provides Ondo with SEC-registered broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent designations. This will enable it to operate compliant markets for tokenized securities within the United States.

Founded in 2019, Oasis Pro operates as a FINRA-member broker-dealer and SEC-registered transfer agent, and was among the first firms authorized to support digital securities settlement in both fiat and stablecoins such as USDC and DAI. 

Its infrastructure enables issuance, transfer, and secondary trading of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including equities, corporate debt, and structured products.

With this acquisition, Ondo Finance gains a regulatory foundation to bridge traditional capital markets with blockchain-based infrastructure. The firm, which has $1.6 billion in tokenized assets under management, plans to build out compliant tokenized securities offerings accessible to US investors.

CEO Nathan Allman said the acquisition represents “the most comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure necessary to develop regulated tokenized securities markets in the US.”

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

