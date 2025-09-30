Oasis

Sponsored

Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody

Oasis Vault is a self-custody wallet designed to eliminate issues that affect traditional wallets

by Sponsored /
DeFi

Jump Crypto Just Counter-Exploited the Wormhole Hacker for $140 Million

The Chicago trading firm appears to have recovered the 120,000 ether stolen during the 2022 Wormhole exploit

by Jon Rice&Dan Smith /
Markets

Oasis Ecosystem Fund Hits $200M After Binance Labs’ Investment

The money will be used to invest in the next wave of applications on Oasis network and support ecosystem growth, Linda Lu, head of ecosystem at Oasis said in an interview with Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

