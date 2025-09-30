Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody

In crypto, one rule has stood the test of time: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The principle is simple: if you don’t hold your private keys, you don’t truly own your assets. History has made the lesson painfully clear. But while self-custody has always been the foundation of sovereignty in crypto, it has also carried an uncomfortable truth: one lost seed phrase, one stolen device, or one simple mistake can mean permanent loss.

Oasis Vault was built to solve this.

Removing the Single Point of Failure

At its core, Oasis Vault is a self-custody wallet designed to eliminate the single points of failure that plague traditional wallets. It uses a 2-of-3 multisig architecture:

The user holds two keys (one on their mobile device, one on a hardware wallet).



Oasis Vault holds a third key, used only for recovery scenarios.



This means users are always in full control. They never need Oasis Vault to transact, and the company cannot move funds on its own. But if disaster strikes (a lost phone, a damaged Ledger, or a lost or forgotten backup), Oasis Vault can step in to help recover the funds.

It’s self-custody with redundancy. A system designed not just for sovereignty, but for real-life resilience.

Broad Asset Support

Oasis Vault launched with support for both Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with the full Ethereum ecosystem: ERC 20 tokens, ERC 721/ 1155 NFTs, and even native CryptoPunks. This is especially notable, as Oasis Vault is the only wallet that allows users to transfer a Punk in one single tap, without having to manually build custom contract transactions or connecting to the marketplace.

The broader goal is to make self-custody not only safer, but simpler.

A Recovery Process Built for Safety

One of the most common criticisms of self-custody is that it’s “too risky” for everyday users. Oasis Vault addresses these challenges with a built-in recovery process.

If a user loses one of their keys, recovery is straightforward:

The user signs with their remaining key.

Pre-set security questions must be answered.

Users provide the details of where funds will be sent, either to an external wallet or to a newly created vault.

A seven-day waiting period follows, during which the request can be canceled if it was made under duress.

Only after that period does Oasis Vault sign the transaction with its recovery key, and funds are safely transferred.



This ensures users are never dependent on a custodian, but they’re also never one mistake away from losing everything.

Privacy as a Defining Feature

Unlike many wallet or recovery services, Oasis Vault is built around privacy. Creating an account requires only an email address, no KYC, no ID, no personal information.

The team has gone to unusual lengths to keep it this way. For example, to bundle Ledger devices with some subscription plans, Oasis Vault refused to handle shipping which would have required collecting names and addresses. Instead, they partnered directly with Ledger to create a dedicated landing page, where users order hardware directly from Ledger through coupon codes.

The result? Oasis Vault is the only wallet in the App Store with Apple’s “Data Not Collected” badge, a distinction that emphasizes its commitment to privacy.

What’s Next: Inheritance and DeFi

The team’s roadmap goes beyond recovery. Their next major feature is inheritance, allowing users to designate a beneficiary key. In the event of death, the beneficiary combined with Oasis Vault’s recovery key can restore access, without the need for a custodian or any KYC checks.

Future updates also aim to integrate with trusted DeFi protocols for swaps, staking, and yield opportunities, always with an emphasis on security and preservation of self-custody principles.

The philosophy is simple: keep the UX clean, keep the user in control, and remove every point of failure.

A New Standard for Self-Custody

Crypto has matured: billions of dollars in assets are now held outside of exchanges. But single-key wallets still face the same challenges. Inheritance is unsolved. Privacy is still often sacrificed. And mainstream adoption still requires better and simpler usability.

Oasis Vault bridges that gap.

By combining the sovereignty of self-custody with the safety net of recovery, all while demanding no personal data, it sets a new standard for what a wallet should be.

Because trust breaks and mistakes happen, Oasis Vault gives users peace of mind without compromise.

This content is sponsored and does not serve as an endorsement by Blockworks. The veracity of this content has not been verified and should not serve as financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research before making financial decisions.

