AIOZ Network unveils AIOZ AI: A decentralized AI marketplace and compute network powered by DePIN

DePIN powers a global network for AI computes, storage, streaming, and IPFS pinning service, enabling AI to be developed and deployed in a decentralized environment with greater transparency, control, and ownership

GlobalStake and BitGo partner to deliver enhanced institutional staking solutions

Offering reduced risk with next-generation, security-first diversification and carbon-negative staking

WalletConnect bets big on AI and mobile adoption to power next phase of protocol’s growth

Instead of endless wallet popups, users could connect once, set clear rules, and delegate permission to an app or to an AI agent.

Reown’s State of Onchain UX Report

Technology alone isn’t enough. It’s about how we introduce it, how we guide users through it, and how we make it feel like second nature.

by Jess Houlgrave
Why DePINs need an industry-specific layer-1 blockchain

peaq was designed to meet the needs of DePINs, offering native features for identity, machine coordination, and real-world data validation

WalletConnect unlocks transferability of WCT token, marking a major step in its decentralization journey

Transferability of WCT brings the onchain economy closer to a more open, permissionless, and community-driven experience

WCT’s Role in the Onchain Economy

WalletConnect is cementing itself as the essential connectivity layer, ensuring wallets remain the entry point for billions of users

The investor’s guide to the DESK perps trading airdrop

DESK isn’t just another trading platform — it’s redefining what’s possible in on-chain trading

Bitlayer has finally bridged BitVM to the world stage

Since the launch of its V1 mainnet, Bitlayer reached an all-time high TVL of $850 million with over 200 dapps launched on the L2

Keyrock launches US entity to strengthen its global digital asset offering

This expansion extends Keyrock’s global footprint and strengthens its commitment to both crypto-native and institutional market growth

The Investor’s Guide to Bitcoin-Backed Lending

Ledn has positioned itself as a trusted CeFi leader in Bitcoin-backed lending

WalletConnect: The Key to the Future of Onchain Connectivity

WalletConnect is set to deepen its role by integrating with emerging standards and expanding its utility across different onchain sectors

GlobalStake and Ledger forge partnership to revolutionize secure, sustainable staking for institutions

Unmatched security, unparalleled performance, unwavering commitment

The Top Five Digital Asset Staking Pillars Institutions Can’t Ignore

A Guide to Diversification, Security, Service, Integrations & Compliance

T3 Financial Crime Unit marks enforcement victory: USDT 100 million in criminal assets frozen across five continents

The unit has worked closely with global law enforcement agencies to successfully intervene in cases involving money laundering

Convince Overlord to pump your bags

Overlord.bot is the first autonomous Trader AI Agent built on Arbitrum

Sonic Labs unveils Sonic mainnet: The future of fast, EVM-compatible blockchains

A next-gen blockchain offering 10,000 TPS, instant finality, and unparalleled developer incentives

New Focus Group Aims to Gather Real User Insights on Crypto Infrastructure

Web3 must truly understand its consumers and their needs on a deeper level

How blockchain chain abstraction is finally coming to life

This guide will review chain abstraction and the landscape of chain-abstracted consumer-facing products as we enter the Abstraction Age

Zerebro: Actualizing creativity in the path toward AGI

AI project Zerebro intersects the spheres of artificial intelligence, finance, art, music, and culture

1inch to fix cross-chain swaps with the full release of Fusion+

1inch’s DeFi solution removes the need for third-party cross-chain bridges for transactions between networks to enhance security and simplify swaps

The Investor’s Guide to Blockchain Interoperability

This guide covers the importance of blockchain interoperability, its current challenges, and the potential solutions offered by Union, a leading interoperability protocol

How XDC Network projects are shaping the Web3 economy

XDC Network has emerged as a leader in shaping a new digital economy, particularly in real-world assets and trade finance

TRON DAO supports Princeton Blockchain Club’s Crypto TigerTrek as Ruby Sponsor

TRON DAO has collaborated with several academic institutions through initiatives like the TRON Builder Tour

