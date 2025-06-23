Nexus activates testnet for 2.1M users ahead of mainnet launch

Nexus, the company building a Layer 1 blockchain for the AI era, today launched the final testnet, marking the last major milestone before mainnet later this year. More than 2.1 million users and 3.6 million nodes contributed over a 5-day period in the previous testnet.

Nexus makes it easy for anyone to contribute compute power from any device, even a laptop or phone. With just one click, users can connect at app.nexus.xyz to start earning rewards and help scale a verifiable network built for the AI economy.

By offering compute power, users strengthen the Nexus blockchain by equipping it with the speed and scalability required to support AI systems at global scale. In doing so, they help build a world where every action can be proven, every model audited, and every interaction verified.

Users can also run more powerful nodes using a streamlined, copy-and-paste command line interface (CLI). An interactive global map shows active contributions, and a public leaderboard tracks top participants.

“We need to fundamentally rethink blockchain infrastructure in the age of AI,” said Daniel Marin, CEO and Founder of Nexus. “As AI models become more intelligent, they’re consuming compute and issuing transactions at exponential rates. How do we generate enough compute power to enable billions of transactions per second, and do it in a way that people can trust? The Nexus Layer 1 blockchain is our solution. It’s a world supercomputer that gets more powerful with each connected device.”

Under the hood, the Nexus supercomputer is designed to scale verifiable computation through a unique Layer 1 architecture, where each node runs secure workloads using zero-knowledge virtual machines (zkVMs).

This approach prioritizes proof over promises and unlocks exponential scalability, massive performance improvements, and auditability essential to power the next generation of AI agents, applications, and systems.

Nexus recently launched two new initiatives to make Verifiable AI a reality and the Nexus ecosystem now includes more than 50 partners.

The Nexus Verifiable AI Lab is a dedicated R&D division focused on the intersection of verifiability, economics, and artificial intelligence. The Verifiable Intelligence Alliance brings together leading institutions to promote responsible, verifiable AI infrastructure.

This is the final testnet before the Nexus mainnet release later this year.

Join the testnet at app.nexus.xyz today to contribute compute power and help build a verifiable world.

Nexus is building a Layer 1 blockchain for the AI era. Nexus has a team of experts in cryptography, research, and engineering developing the Nexus Layer 1 blockchain and Nexus zkVM (zero-knowledge virtual machine) to create a verifiable world. Nexus is backed by premier investors including Blockchain Builders Fund, Dragonfly Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Pantera Capital.

This content is sponsored and does not serve as an endorsement by Blockworks. The veracity of this content has not been verified and should not serve as financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research before making financial decisions.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: