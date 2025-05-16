GlobalStake and BitGo partner to deliver enhanced institutional staking solutions

Offering reduced risk with next-generation, security-first diversification and carbon-negative staking

GlobalStake and Adobe Stock modified by Blockworks

BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, today announced that it has partnered with GlobalStake to deliver a next-generation institutional staking solution combining best-in-class security, sustainability, and scalability. As BitGo’s first fully bare-metal staking partner, GlobalStake’s infrastructure will be integrated directly into all BitGo institutional client UIs for SOLANA, ETHEREUM, BNB, POLKADOT, and the new WALRUS NETWORK from SUI, with more asset support to follow, allowing for direct staking through a unified and trusted interface.

“BitGo has earned its reputation as a trusted custodian for institutions, and GlobalStake’s expertise in secure, bare-metal, and carbon-negative staking solutions further elevates our offerings,” said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. “As our first partner operating exclusively on bare-metal infrastructure, GlobalStake brings an alternative approach that complements the diverse staking options we provide  institutional clients.”

A TradFi Approach to Institutional Staking

This partnership reflects BitGo’s ongoing mission to deliver secure, flexible, enterprise-grade staking options to clients across leading digital assets. GlobalStake addresses the most pressing needs of institutional investors, including mitigating the risks associated with cloud dependency, ensuring top-tier security, and facilitating seamless scaling across multiple blockchain networks. GlobalStake is pioneering the MultiStake model, which evolves the traditional finance concept of “multi-prime.” This strategy encourages institutions to diversify their staking activities across multiple providers, hardware, and approaches to reduce risks, enhance capital efficiency, and optimize returns.

Key highlights of this collaboration include:

  • Unmatched Security: GlobalStake’s SOC 2 Type II and CCSS (imminent) certifications guarantee institutional-grade security for your assets. These certifications establish a gold standard in security, enhanced by BitGo’s proven custody platform, which has protected digital assets since 2013.
  • Exclusive Reporting Powered by MG Stover: MG Stover, a recognized leader in digital asset reporting, has partnered exclusively with GlobalStake to offer clients best-in-class, institutional-grade staking reports. This collaboration enhances transparency, simplifies audits, and streamlines back-office integration for fund managers and allocators.
  • Unparalleled Choice & Performance: GlobalStake provides complete control and flexibility. Stake across over 40 blockchains, choose specific jurisdictions for regulatory compliance, and experience exceptional global performance with our independent, custom staking-tuned infrastructure.
  • Sustainability: Stake with a Conscience: GlobalStake is 100% carbon-negative, removing more greenhouse gases than it generates. The more you stake with GlobalStake, the more significant the positive impact on the environment.  
  • Cost-Efficiency & Higher Returns: Thanks to GlobalStake’s self-owned infrastructure, this partnership translates to competitive pricing, allowing you to maximize returns on your staked assets.

“We are honored to partner with BitGo, a pioneer in institutional-grade digital asset solutions,” said Rich Shorten, Co-Founder & Chairman at GlobalStake. “This collaboration represents a new chapter in secure and scalable staking solutions for institutions. With BitGo’s world-class custody services, we offer a combined solution with unmatched value that can exceed TradFi standards for enterprise-grade infrastructure, stringent risk controls, spectacular performance, vendor diversity, and environmental responsibility.”

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo is the world’s largest independent digital asset custodian, with multiple regulated entities worldwide and over 2,000 clients in 90 countries. 

For more information, visit:
www.bitgo.com

About GlobalStake

GlobalStake is the leading next-generation non-custodial institutional staking platform. Through self-owned, Web3-tuned bare-metal infrastructure, we deliver superior security, diversification, and returns. Operating globally in Tier 4/5 data centers, GlobalStake is SOC 2 Type II and CCSS certified and committed to sustainability, with 100% carbon-negative operations.

For more information, visit:
www.globalstake.io

Media Contacts:

BitGo Press
[email protected]

Jordan Knecht
Global Head of Institutional Strategies and Partnerships, GlobalStake
[email protected]

This content is sponsored and does not serve as an endorsement by Blockworks.

