WalletConnect ecosystem update: Growth, milestones, and what’s next

WalletConnect is the connectivity layer behind onchain apps and wallets used daily.

If you’ve ever connected to a crypto app, chances are you’ve used WalletConnect. Today, the ecosystem is reaching new highs and setting the stage for the next wave of growth.

300 million connections and climbing

The network has now processed more than 300 million cumulative connections, moving billions in value. From individual users to top-tier institutions, WalletConnect is the default for secure, scalable onchain interaction. But this isn’t a peak, it’s the launchpad. The next phase is already underway, and it’s accelerating.

Network growth highlights: May 2025

Cumulative Connections: Verified connections on the WalletConnect Network surpassed 309 million in May, signaling increasing reliance on infrastructure built for scale, performance, and trust.

Verified connections on the WalletConnect Network surpassed 309 million in May, signaling increasing reliance on infrastructure built for scale, performance, and trust. Unique Wallets: Over 47.5 million wallets have now connected through the WalletConnect Network. This growth reflects broader adoption across apps, platforms, and chains.

Over 47.5 million wallets have now connected through the WalletConnect Network. This growth reflects broader adoption across apps, platforms, and chains. Integrated Apps: The number of apps integrated with WalletConnect reached 66,500. From emerging projects to established protocols, developers continue to choose WalletConnect to deliver seamless onchain UX.

$WCT momentum: Staking, adoption, and Solana expansion

$WCT is central to WalletConnect’s move toward decentralization.

Users can stake WCT to help secure the network and earn real rewards tied to actual usage.

121.3 million WCT currently staked

Over 49,400 stakers globally

Up to 22% APY available through staking

Now live on Solana:

To mark $WCT’s expansion to Solana, the Foundation announced a 5 million WCT token allocation for active Solana users. The goal is to reach real onchain participants, builders, stakers, and ecosystem contributors.

Partners include Phantom, Jupiter, Backpack, and Solflare and Solana Mobile. These partners will help identify eligible users. This initiative does not increase total supply, which remains capped at 1 billion tokens.

New ecosystem members

The WalletConnect Network continues to grow, welcoming new apps and wallets each week. Recent integrations include Rootstock Collective and KuCoin Wallet, both of which enhance the network’s cross-chain utility and access.

Smart sessions: AI and automated onchain actions at the center of the next chapter

WalletConnect is betting on a smarter future for onchain UX.

The future isn’t about connecting more wallets, it’s about making crypto as usable as possible. Smart Sessions, also known as Automated Onchain Actions, reduce the need for constant wallet popups. Instead, users grant secure permissions, enabling apps or AI agents to transact on their behalf.

This unlocks real automation, better mobile experiences, and a new layer of utility for $WCT. As adoption scales, it’s expected to drive long-term value through higher transaction volume and broader ecosystem usage.

What’s ahead for the WalletConnect network

As adoption grows, WalletConnect is positioning itself as a foundational layer of the onchain economy. The roadmap includes several major milestones:

Launch of Total Value Facilitated (TVF) to show real volume moving through the network

$WCT expansion to additional chains

Community fee proposals and mechanism design

Permissionless node operations to open participation

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: