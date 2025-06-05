WalletConnect ecosystem update: Growth, milestones, and what’s next

WalletConnect is the default for secure, scalable onchain interaction — but this isn’t a peak, it’s the launchpad

article-image

WalletConnect and Adobe Stock modified by Blockworks

share

WalletConnect is the connectivity layer behind onchain apps and wallets used daily.

If you’ve ever connected to a crypto app, chances are you’ve used WalletConnect. Today, the ecosystem is reaching new highs and setting the stage for the next wave of growth.

300 million connections and climbing

The network has now processed more than 300 million cumulative connections, moving billions in value. From individual users to top-tier institutions, WalletConnect is the default for secure, scalable onchain interaction. But this isn’t a peak, it’s the launchpad. The next phase is already underway, and it’s accelerating.

Network growth highlights: May 2025

  • Cumulative Connections: Verified connections on the WalletConnect Network surpassed 309 million in May, signaling increasing reliance on infrastructure built for scale, performance, and trust.
  • Unique Wallets: Over 47.5 million wallets have now connected through the WalletConnect Network. This growth reflects broader adoption across apps, platforms, and chains.
  • Integrated Apps: The number of apps integrated with WalletConnect reached 66,500. From emerging projects to established protocols, developers continue to choose WalletConnect to deliver seamless onchain UX.

$WCT momentum: Staking, adoption, and Solana expansion

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

$WCT is central to WalletConnect’s move toward decentralization.

Users can stake WCT to help secure the network and earn real rewards tied to actual usage.

  • 121.3 million WCT currently staked
  • Over 49,400 stakers globally
  • Up to 22% APY available through staking

Now live on Solana:

To mark $WCT’s expansion to Solana, the Foundation announced a 5 million WCT token allocation for active Solana users. The goal is to reach real onchain participants, builders, stakers, and ecosystem contributors.

Partners include Phantom, Jupiter, Backpack, and Solflare and Solana Mobile. These partners will help identify eligible users. This initiative does not increase total supply, which remains capped at 1 billion tokens.

New ecosystem members

The WalletConnect Network continues to grow, welcoming new apps and wallets each week. Recent integrations include Rootstock Collective and KuCoin Wallet, both of which enhance the network’s cross-chain utility and access.

Smart sessions: AI and automated onchain actions at the center of the next chapter

WalletConnect is betting on a smarter future for onchain UX.

The future isn’t about connecting more wallets, it’s about making crypto as usable as possible. Smart Sessions, also known as Automated Onchain Actions, reduce the need for constant wallet popups. Instead, users grant secure permissions, enabling apps or AI agents to transact on their behalf.

This unlocks real automation, better mobile experiences, and a new layer of utility for $WCT. As adoption scales, it’s expected to drive long-term value through higher transaction volume and broader ecosystem usage.

What’s ahead for the WalletConnect network

As adoption grows, WalletConnect is positioning itself as a foundational layer of the onchain economy. The roadmap includes several major milestones:

  • Launch of Total Value Facilitated (TVF) to show real volume moving through the network
  • $WCT expansion to additional chains
  • Community fee proposals and mechanism design
  • Permissionless node operations to open participation

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

    Newsletter

    The Breakdown

    Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

    Upcoming Events

    Digital Asset Summit 2025

    Old Billingsgate

    Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

    Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

    buy ticketslearn more

    Permissionless IV

    Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

    TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

    Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

    buy ticketslearn more

    Permissionless IV Hackathon

    Brooklyn, NY

    SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

    Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

    learn more

    recent research

    Nick Compute (1).png

    Research

    Decentralized Compute Networks: Scaling Global Infrastructure

    2025 has facilitated unprecedented growth in generative AI adoption. By late 2024, over 71% of companies were using generative AI in some form, a massive jump from 33% the year prior.

    by Nick Carpinito

    /

    news

    article-image

    0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

    To take on Hyperliquid, Omni bets on privacy

    One lets everyone see your trades. The other hides everything. Which design wins in crypto’s next perps arena?

    by Macauley Peterson /
    article-image

    DeFiSupply Shock

    Bitcoin Market: How a single user brought price discovery to Bitcoin

    Celebrating Bitcoin’s “zero to 1,000%” moment

    by David Canellis /
    article-image

    Empire NewsletterMarkets

    Caution is the ‘modus operandi’ for markets: K33

    K33 analyst Vetle Lunde warned of potential volatility ahead

    by Katherine Ross /
    article-image

    Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

    Trump pressures Senate to pass budget, crypto bills

    The president wants Senators to hurry up and pass his sweeping tax and budget bill, as well as pro-crypto legislation

    by Casey Wagner /
    article-image

    DeFi

    Pump.fun plans $1B token sale at $4B valuation: Sources

    Pump.fun’s own token is coming soon, sources tell Blockworks

    by Jack Kubinec&Katherine Ross /
    article-image

    FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

    Weighing institutional, retail demand for Circle ahead of public debut

    “Retail may find it harder to latch on” to a company with less brand recognition than Coinbase, VanEck crypto research head says

    by Ben Strack /