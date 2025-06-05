SKALE Labs launches FAIR, world’s first MEV-resistant L1 built for AI and DeFi

FAIR introduces native AI optimization to blockchain infrastructure with Vodafone as a founding validator.

SKALE Labs, the team behind the gas-free invisible blockchain network, SKALE, today announced its plans to launch FAIR, the world’s first MEV-resistant Layer 1 blockchain. Built to serve the future of financial protocols that leverage AI agents for value transfer, FAIR launches with Vodafone as a founding validator for the network. The blockchain creates a fair environment where AI agents and users can access deep liquidity without MEV or other forms of value extraction.

Traditional finance is driven by quant bots executing trades across deep, liquid markets in private environments. With the use of AI onchain projected to increase 100-fold, MEV will continue to extract more value from blockchain ecosystems. Both users and AI agents will need a fair blockchain environment to interact with. By eliminating MEV at the consensus level with BITE Protocol, FAIR enables AI agents and financial protocols to execute transactions onchain and access deep liquidity – privately and with fairness guaranteed.

SKALE Labs CEO and Co-Founder Jack O’Holleran commented on the news, “MEV has an expiration date. It is a major flaw in the current state of decentralized finance. Today, every user pays a tax on every trade to MEV bots. This problem will grow exponentially with the growth of agentic AI. Blockchains that don’t solve for MEV will someday be obsolete. FAIR solves for MEV by embedding encryption directly into consensus and is the first truly MEV-resistant blockchain, solving a problem the industry has long accepted as inevitable. With the launch of FAIR EVM and the FAIR SDK, developers can now build AI-driven applications and autonomous agents that operate privately, without front-running or manipulation. Whether deploying on SKALE or directly on FAIR, we’re giving builders a platform where cryptographic fairness, privacy, and performance are guaranteed by design.”

FAIR will introduce native AI integration designed for both security and autonomy. In the short term, FAIR leverages AI to secure transactions, stopping hacks and making blockchain more user-friendly. Long-term, FAIR is built to support AI agents’ onboarding to DeFi, with the FAIR SDK including tools for autonomous agents to interact securely with onchain markets, execute logic-based strategies, and access DeFi rails without risk of transaction manipulation.

FAIR will be powered by FAIR EVM, a C++-based, parallelized virtual machine featuring asynchronous execution, instant finality, and database-level optimization, setting a new standard for performance while maintaining MEV protection and native AI integration.

While the FAIR Mainnet will eventually introduce its own native token, $SKL will remain a core asset through targeted burn mechanics and cross-network utility. FAIR will operate with a dual-token model that creates mutual value across both the FAIR and SKALE ecosystems, with a significant allocation of the FAIR native token going to the community and $SKL holders.

SKALE has already established itself as a leader in web3 gaming and AI application development, and with FAIR, the network positions itself as the foundational infrastructure for autonomous AI systems.

David Palmer, Pairpoint by Vodafone, Chief Product Officer commented, “The rapid evolution of AI and other automation technologies is forcing the evolution of a new digital infrastructure to serve the fast-evolving digital world, and cellular, Web3, and AI will be a part of it. As part of the technological convergence this requires blockchain adoption is growing with the potential to form a trust and automation link between people, businesses, IoT devices and even AI Agents, which places significant emphasis on security both at the edge and onchain to prevent attacks like miner/maximal extractable value attacks (MEV). Pairpoint by Vodafone is proud to join FAIR as a validator and partner, helping build and validate a network that global institutions can trust for transparency and fairness. We’re excited to foster and maintain this ecosystem alongside other leading validators in the space, to help bring the world of cellular and blockchain and create new trust and automation for business as we move to the AI economy.”

Through a shared tech stack, SKALE Chains will upgrade to the FAIR SDK, making all SKALE Chains MEV resistant and faster while enabling SKALE-based dApps to benefit from encrypted execution and native AI functionality.

For more information, users can visit: https://www.fairchain.ai/

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: