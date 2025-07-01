Raising the standard for onchain UX with WalletConnect certified

WalletConnect Certified is not just a recognition program, it’s a movement to improve how users onboard, transact, and engage across the onchain ecosystem

article-image

WalletConnect and Adobe Stock modified by Blockworks

share

The experience users have when interacting with onchain apps and wallets is one of the biggest barriers to crypto adoption. The tools exist, the infrastructure is maturing but what we’ve lacked is alignment. A shared understanding of what “great” actually looks like.

That’s why we launched WalletConnect Certified.

Since Round 1 debuted at DevCon 2024, Certified has become a benchmark for wallet quality, a clear, community-driven standard for user experience, integration, and security. Think of it as the “DappRadar for wallets”: a signal users can trust, and a framework developers can build toward. And with the launch of Round 2, we’re raising the bar again.

WalletConnect Certified is not just a recognition program, it’s a movement to improve how users onboard, transact, and engage across the onchain ecosystem. It reflects a simple belief: if we want to scale trust and usability, we need shared expectations and consistent experiences.

Round 2 welcomes 9 new Certified wallets, including, Fireblocks, CTRL, Blockchain.com, Rakuten, BitPay, xPortal, Bitcoin.com, Bifrost, and Best alongside returning leaders like Safe, Trust Wallet, Zerion, Ledger, Binance Web3 Wallet, and many others.

Each Certified wallet has met rigorous criteria, including:

  • Top 50 ranking by users and activity on the WalletConnect Network
  • Support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana (where applicable)
  • Link-mode integration for instant mobile connections without QR codes
  • One-click wallet authentication (1wCA) for secure, passwordless logins

These features aren’t nice-to-haves, they’re the foundation of a better user experience. And they represent the kind of usability that will unlock the next wave of onchain adoption.

Certification is more than a badge. It’s a commitment to building wallets that are not only secure and performant, but intuitive for everyday users. For developers, it’s a reference point, a practical checklist for excellence. For users, it’s a mark of confidence when choosing where to custody their assets or sign in to apps.

The most important part? Certified is community-first. The standards are shaped in collaboration with wallet teams, developers, and partners across the ecosystem. And as we grow, that collaborative spirit will remain central.

Round 3 is already in motion. We’re inviting all wallets to apply and contribute to the evolving standard. Improving onchain UX isn’t something any single team can solve. It takes all of us.

If we want crypto to scale beyond early adopters and bring in the next billion users, we need to make wallets and apps that feel effortless, familiar, and safe. WalletConnect Certified is one step in that direction and a signal that the industry is ready to move forward together.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

    Newsletter

    The Breakdown

    Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

    Upcoming Events

    Digital Asset Summit 2025

    Old Billingsgate

    Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

    Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

    buy ticketslearn more

    recent research

    Research Report Templates.png

    Research

    Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

    Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

    by Nick Carpinito

    /

    news

    article-image

    Sponsored

    The state of Injective: Where onchain money goes further

    Injective is not waiting for the future of finance. It is bringing it directly to us, today.

    article-image

    MarketsSupply Shock

    Bitcoin bull market on track to be second longest on record

    Bitcoin has been bullish for nearly 1,000 days

    by David Canellis /
    article-image

    BusinessDeFi

    Robinhood unveils L2, tokenized stocks and perpetual futures for EU users

    Robinhood announced that it’s building an L2 and also plans to launch staking for US users

    by Katherine Ross /
    article-image

    BusinessEmpire Newsletter

    World Liberty Financial has a mobile app ‘in the works’

    “We’re not really doing anything controversial,” said co-founder Zak Folkman at Permissionless last week

    by Katherine Ross /
    article-image

    The Breakdown

    Friday charts: Retail is one-upping Wall Street

    Why equities are more stable than in past decades, plus advice from Peter Lynch

    by Byron Gilliam /
    article-image

    FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

    How tokenization’s ‘superpowers’ could transform US stock access

    As Permissionless speakers talk on-chain RWA potential, tokenized stock platform Dinari secures FINRA broker-dealer approval

    by Ben Strack /