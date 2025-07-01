Raising the standard for onchain UX with WalletConnect certified

The experience users have when interacting with onchain apps and wallets is one of the biggest barriers to crypto adoption. The tools exist, the infrastructure is maturing but what we’ve lacked is alignment. A shared understanding of what “great” actually looks like.

That’s why we launched WalletConnect Certified.

Since Round 1 debuted at DevCon 2024, Certified has become a benchmark for wallet quality, a clear, community-driven standard for user experience, integration, and security. Think of it as the “DappRadar for wallets”: a signal users can trust, and a framework developers can build toward. And with the launch of Round 2, we’re raising the bar again.

WalletConnect Certified is not just a recognition program, it’s a movement to improve how users onboard, transact, and engage across the onchain ecosystem. It reflects a simple belief: if we want to scale trust and usability, we need shared expectations and consistent experiences.

Round 2 welcomes 9 new Certified wallets, including, Fireblocks, CTRL, Blockchain.com, Rakuten, BitPay, xPortal, Bitcoin.com, Bifrost, and Best alongside returning leaders like Safe, Trust Wallet, Zerion, Ledger, Binance Web3 Wallet, and many others.

Each Certified wallet has met rigorous criteria, including:

Top 50 ranking by users and activity on the WalletConnect Network

Support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana (where applicable)

Link-mode integration for instant mobile connections without QR codes

One-click wallet authentication (1wCA) for secure, passwordless logins



These features aren’t nice-to-haves, they’re the foundation of a better user experience. And they represent the kind of usability that will unlock the next wave of onchain adoption.

Certification is more than a badge. It’s a commitment to building wallets that are not only secure and performant, but intuitive for everyday users. For developers, it’s a reference point, a practical checklist for excellence. For users, it’s a mark of confidence when choosing where to custody their assets or sign in to apps.

The most important part? Certified is community-first. The standards are shaped in collaboration with wallet teams, developers, and partners across the ecosystem. And as we grow, that collaborative spirit will remain central.

Round 3 is already in motion. We’re inviting all wallets to apply and contribute to the evolving standard. Improving onchain UX isn’t something any single team can solve. It takes all of us.

If we want crypto to scale beyond early adopters and bring in the next billion users, we need to make wallets and apps that feel effortless, familiar, and safe. WalletConnect Certified is one step in that direction and a signal that the industry is ready to move forward together.

