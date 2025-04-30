The past twelve months have been a defining period for onchain UX. As the ecosystem continues to mature, we’ve seen a surge in innovation alongside some notable challenges. From solving liquidity fragmentation across chains, user experience challenges around gas to seamless wallet and app connectivity to working on ensuring that we can deliver better UX and better security, the past year has also been shaped by regulatory shifts, changing market dynamics and an influx of institutional interest from payments to RWA tokenization.

Reown’s State of Onchain UX report takes an in-depth look at these developments, examining how key trends have evolved in response to, or independently of, the major events shaping web3. Have the challenges of fragmented onboarding been addressed? And if so, how meaningfully? Or do they persist despite technical breakthroughs? How have industry-wide conversations around decentralization influenced user expectations? By analyzing onchain UX through this lens, we can better understand the patterns emerging from an ever-changing onchain landscape.

Looking ahead, several UX themes stand out: Seamless wallet experiences, frictionless cross-chain interactions, and embedded compliance and security features ranging from experimental to expected. We’re seeing growing adoption of social logins, gasless transactions, and modular authentication layers, making the onchain world more accessible than ever.

Building for users

Building for the users isn’t just about shipping features, it’s about understanding where people are today, what’s holding them back, and how we can make their experience better. The State of Onchain UX report makes this clear: while adoption is growing, users still struggle with onboarding, security concerns, and cost barriers that limit how much they engage onchain.

For me, meeting users where they are means reducing friction at every step. People don’t want to completely change how they interact with wallets, apps, or chains, they want easy, fast experiences that fit into what they’re already doing. The report highlights that 48% of users juggle multiple wallets just to access different chains, and security concerns are on the rise despite more confidence in self-custody. That tells me we need to focus on making things simpler, safer, and more connected.

So how do we do that? Here’s what needs to happen:

Context specific wallets for everyday needs and long-term needs Users prefer different wallets for different use cases. One that’s user-friendly for everyday transactions like buying coffee or gaming, and another with enhanced security, which could be used for storing long-term savings. Make security feel like a safety net, not a hurdle. Phishing attacks are up, and that’s a problem. But security UX still isn’t where it needs to be. If we can make transaction signing clearer and build in fraud protection, we can help users feel more in control. Educate in ways that actually stick. More than half of users still aren’t sure how smart accounts work, even though they can make onboarding easier. That tells me we need to rethink how we introduce new concepts, with less jargon, and more hands-on guidance.

At the end of the day, technology alone isn’t enough. It’s about how we introduce it, how we guide users through it, and how we make it feel like second nature. If we get this right, adoption won’t just grow, it’ll stick.

