Jess Houlgrave

Jess Houlgrave

Jess is the CEO of Reown, the onchain UX platform and builders of the WalletConnect Network. Previously she led Crypto at Checkout.com, a global fintech company. Jess was also a member of the Bank of England CBDC Engagement Forum and a member of UK Finance New Digital Money Steering Group, Innovate Finance Fintech Strategy Group and Department for International Trade Fintech Group.

recent news by Jess Houlgrave

article-image

Sponsored

Reown’s State of Onchain UX Report

Technology alone isn’t enough. It’s about how we introduce it, how we guide users through it, and how we make it feel like second nature.

by Jess Houlgrave /