Taking back control: M0 is rewiring money for a digital world

In its purest form, money is information — a common language — designed to move with minimal friction.

But in the system we inherited, information has been built slowly, creeping through layers of analog corporate and regulatory machinery. Meanwhile, the economy, the actual web of relationships it exists to serve, moved on. While the world accelerated — commerce going global, rails turning digital, information liquefying — money stayed behind, still hierarchical, still bounded by legal jurisdiction and batch settlement. The last analog layer in an otherwise digital world.

So-called fintech tried to fix this, but only from the edges. It smoothed the user experience, patching latency with nicer interfaces. Yet, the engine, the convoluted assemblage of institutions and gatekeepers, remained intact. Then, almost serendipitously, stablecoins emerged from the early days of the crypto revolution. Fiat money wrapped in code and moved onto open-source, distributed software — freely storable, transferable, composable. It felt, for a moment, like money had finally found a way to match the speed and structure of the world it was meant to serve.

But beneath the surface, most stablecoins remain a hybrid compromise: large, centralized actors riding decentralized rails. By benefiting from the undeniable advantages of a digital form factor, their architecture risks reinforcing the very dynamics they claimed to transcend: concentrating power within walled gardens, gate-keeping innovation, fractioning the monetary base, ultimately at the expense of the users.

M0 wasn’t born to wrap old systems in prettier code. M0 wasn’t born to hand legacy finance a new tool to further entrench its market position. We reject the supposed inevitability of power laws. We reject that a small handful of actors should monopolize the benefits of financial infrastructure while everyone else builds the layers that make the infrastructure meaningful. Money is — arguably — one of the most consequential pieces of infrastructure in human society. And we believe its architecture should serve builders, not extract from them.

M0 remains driven by the radical belief that financial coordination should be simpler, that access to financial infrastructure should be more open, that systems should be more transparent. We’re not here to redesign yet again the interface. We’re here to rewire the core.

M0 intends to place programmable monetary infrastructure directly into the hands of the builders of software, products, services, and communities.

M0 exists to empower those laying the deep financial substrate of a new world — not yet another cosmetic layer, but the foundational fabric to serve new possibilities. For them, we are developing the most advanced, code-native, liquid, open, interoperable money infrastructure in existence.

Every paradigm carries the seeds of its own obsolescence. As its edges begin to fray — when the outliers, the innovators, the misfits can no longer be captured by its logics — the rupture begins. The old frame cracks. And a new one emerges.

That moment has arrived.

This is why we exist.

