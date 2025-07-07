Plume Network brings real-world yield to TRON’s global payment ecosystem

Plume, the first full-stack chain and ecosystem purpose-built for real world asset finance (RWAfi), has announced a strategic integration with TRON to launch SkyLink across the TRON Network. TRON’s vast global user base, which generates some of the highest stablecoin volume and transaction throughput in crypto, now has direct access to asset-backed yields from tokenized U.S. Treasuries, private credit, and other real-world financial products issued on Plume.

This marks a major development for TRON, historically known as the leading decentralized payments and settlement network in emerging markets. With SkyLink now live, stablecoins circulating on TRON can be natively deployed into RWA yield strategies and institutional-grade investment assets – while expanding Plume’s reach to one of the largest and most active DeFi user bases in the world.

“TRON is one of the most systemically important networks in crypto today – moving billions in stablecoins daily across global economies,” said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume. “This integration allows Plume to leverage TRON’s leading settlement network and provide broader access to real-world assets and real yields. SkyLink launching on TRON will enable more users and institutions to preserve dollar liquidity while earning sustainable returns.”

SkyLink is Plume’s omnichain RWA yield distribution protocol, enabling secure, permissionless access to institutional-grade financial products across chains. Leveraging LayerZero’s SyncPools architecture, SkyLink ensures that yield is streamed continuously and transparently to users’ wallets via mirrored YieldTokens, while underlying liquidity remains locked on each native chain – including TRON.

“TRON is built for speed, scale, and accessibility, and this collaboration with Plume brings a new dimension to that mission,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO. “By integrating SkyLink, we’re enabling users around the world to access compliant and institutional-grade, dollar-denominated investment products like treasuries, corporate bonds, and structure credit directly from their wallets or custodians, unlocking a new era of financial empowerment through DeFi.”

SkyLink’s mirrored YieldTokens enable continuous, onchain yield streaming while preserving liquidity on each native network. Powered by LayerZero’s SyncPools architecture, SkyLink ensures omnichain compatibility, unified compliance standards, and native composability across supported ecosystems – including Solana, TRON, Sui, Soneium, Injective, Omni Network, and more.

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand driven integration of real world assets. With 200+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.



About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $80 billion. As of June 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 316 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $21 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

