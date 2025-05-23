Cybersecurity

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

$160M in stolen funds puts Sui’s decentralization to the test

Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting

by Macauley Peterson /
The DropWeb3

Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed

Here’s some steps you can take to protect yourself, your crypto, and your loved ones

by Kate Irwin /
DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin gets Stoned: How one anonymous prankster tried to crash BTC

In 2014, Microsoft virus scanners were detecting viruses in Bitcoin software

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

‘It’s out of reach of the autocrat’: How Cypherpunk Phil Zimmermann feels about Bitcoin

PGP creator Phil Zimmermann’s connection with Bitcoin is complicated

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin is key for resistance movements in Togo

Togo activist Farida Nabourema is fighting back with Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

Code is speech: How computer source code secured First Amendment rights

In 1999, Daniel Bernstein fought for code to be protected, just like free speech

by David Canellis /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana says zero-knowledge proofs were root of mid-April bug

Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software

by Jack Kubinec /
PeopleSupply Shock

Crypto in 1993: WIRED cover story on Cypherpunks turns 32

Bitcoin stands on the shoulders of these Cypherpunk giants

by David Canellis /
BusinessThe Drop

The new Digg is using crypto rails for accounts, wallets

Kevin Rose said embedded wallets are a Digg feature “worth having there from day one”

by Kate Irwin /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s first Ponzi scheme would be worth $16B today

The aptly-named Pirateat40 convinced early adopters to send him their bitcoin, which he then spent on himself

by David Canellis /
DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s crisis playbook: Lessons from the Heartbleed bug

11 years ago, the Bitcoin world scrambled mitigate Heartbleed

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterWeb3

Cybersecurity is ‘more important during a period of growth,’ founder says

Forta founder Andy Beal breaks down how cybersecurity is evolving in the Web3 era

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

What the sale of dYdX software would mean for DeFi

Plus, are cataclysmic bugs still a threat?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
DeFi

Some white hat hacker behavior is ‘weird,’ Ledger CTO says

After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What CertiK-Kraken says about crypto exchange security

Plus, airdrops have a branding problem

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Analysis

Helpful hackers net more than $640k in 1 year with crypto bug bounties

Web3 companies are decentralizing the software audit process with bug bounties and cold hard cash

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Security review competition will offer a bounty of $1.2M

$1.2 million is one of the largest amounts offered in a security review competition to date

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Web3 isn’t taking cybersecurity seriously enough

I have noticed a clear progression and build up to the dire situation we are currently facing with crypto cybersecurity

by Sipan Vardanyan /
Opinion

It’s time for blockchain security firms to join forces

Working alongside security experts from rival firms, not only with colleagues, will minimize risk for all of crypto

by Brian Pak /
DeFiPeople

Blockchain security experts team up to improve industry threat response

Shield3’s Isaac Patka has been working alongside Paradigms Samczsun to bolster cybersecurity threat responses after hacks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

3Commas hit with second security breach in a year

In a recent blog post, 3Commas disclosed that their internal investigation had uncovered unauthorized access to customer account data

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Balancer regains domain control after DNS attack, weighs registrar switch

The attack prompted the Balancer team to issue a public notice advising users not to interact with the platform’s user interface on Tuesday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

DeFi gets a ‘SEAL’ team as white hat hackers, auditors join forces

While ill-gotten gains from exploits are significantly down from the same period compared to last year, hacks continue to pose a clear danger for budding DeFi ecosystems

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Ex-BNY Mellon Exec: ‘Vague’ Crypto Security Regulations Are Ideal

Rules to bolster blockchain security critical to crypto adoption, says former head of digital assets technology at BNY Mellon

by Ben Strack /

