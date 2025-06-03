Public-key birthday: ‘Cypherpunk sacred text’ turns 49 today

The gap between cryptography breakthroughs is shortening

by David Canellis /
article-image

Richard Diffie and Martin Hellman | Mary Holzer and Matt Crypto/"Diffie and Hellman.jpg" (CC license), the Diffie-Hellman paper, and Yurchanka Siarhei/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

It took nearly seven centuries for a cryptography breakthrough to sunset the Caesar cipher that was big in the first century BC.

Caesar ciphers simply shifted letters up or down in the alphabet by a fixed number of positions. Starting in the year 800, Arab polymath al-Kindi began working on what’s known as frequency analysis — a type of systematic pattern recognition that would result in reverse-engineering shift cipher encryption, like the Caesar.

By the 16th-century Renaissance, solving Caesar ciphers was so easy that they were considered children’s puzzles.

So it was until two cryptographers, Italian Giovan Battista Bellaso and French Blaise de Vigenère, discovered and popularized the so-called Vigenère cipher, which incorporated multiple cipher alphabets derived from a single keyword.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The Vigenère cipher was a revolution in information privacy. The poly-alphabetic method was believed unbreakable and even named the “indecipherable cipher.” 

Three hundred years would pass before, in the mid-19th century, two others independently cracked the system. 

Charles Babbage, a revered grandfather of computer science, and military man Friedrich Kasiski, unknown to each other, had separately rendered Vigenères entirely obsolete, even before the arrival of computers.

So, that makes for a 700-year gap between Caesar and al-Kindi, and a 300-year gap between Bellaso-Vigenère and Babbage-Kasiski.

A cypherpunk breakthrough

On this exact day in 1976 — 49 years ago and more than a century after Babbage and Kasiski cracked Vigenère — a pair of American academics presented their own revolution: the concept of public key cryptography, which today underpins Bitcoin and most modern communication technologies.

Building off the novel work of computer scientist Ralph Merkle, the duo of Richard Diffie and Martin Hellman had devised a way to achieve what was, once again, considered theoretically impossible: enabling secure communication without a secret key shared between the two parties.

The method was outlined in their paper, New Directions in Cryptography, which WIRED would later describe as “a cypherpunk sacred text.”

“We stand today on the brink of a revolution in cryptography,” Diffie and Hellman wrote. “The development of cheap digital hardware has freed it from the design limitations of mechanical computing and brought the cost of high grade cryptographic devices down to where they can be used in such commercial applications as remote cash dispensers and computer terminals.”

“… At the same time, theoretical developments in information theory and computer science show promise of providing provably secure cryptosystems, changing this ancient art into a science.”

Diffie-Hellman’s paper would be adapted into RSA encryption within two years, itself a touchy cornerstone of the Crypto Wars that directly followed. 

Amazingly, as WIRED documented, another cryptographer, British intelligence officer James Ellis, had proposed a public-key system years before the Diffie-Hellman paper. But Ellis’ work was never permitted to see the light of day, a factoid that makes the conclusion of Diffie and Hellman’s foundational work so much more poignant: 

“We hope this will inspire others to work in this fascinating area in which participation has been discouraged in the recent past by a nearly total government monopoly.” 

And while specific or weak forms of public-key encryption have been broken over the years, it remains unbroken at a theoretical level.

Now, (almost) half a century on from cryptography’s last great breakthrough, all eyes are on the arrival of practical quantum computing — whenever that may be.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

The MicroStrategy playbook: The good, bad and ugly

Is this Grayscale’s GBTC all over again?

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Circle ups IPO share count, price ahead of NYSE listing

The stablecoin issuer now plans to offer 32 million Class A common stock shares at a price of up to $28 each

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Bitcoin whale watching is a sport for having fun, staying poor

Let’s go whale watching, Bitcoin style: Investigating the mysterious “12ib7” wallet now worth $3.2 billion

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

CEO shakeup at crypto L2 startup Morph, Cecilia Hsueh to step down

Bitget’s L2 is undergoing a leadership change and will be helmed by Colin Goltra, formerly the blockchain’s chief growth officer

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

VC funding topped $594M in May: Blockworks Research

The funding was spread out across 61 rounds, a slight dip in both number of rounds and total funding in comparison to other months

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

Friday Charts: Click here for good news

Why is it controversial to say things are better than they used to be?

by Byron Gilliam /