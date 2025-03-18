Dan Smith is a Senior Research Analyst based in the United States covering Curve, Convex, Aave, and Compound. Daniel previously worked in tax and valuation at EY and Bennett Thrasher. He is focused on using data visualization tools to better understand the health and profitability of various DeFi protocols. Contact Dan at [email protected]
Dan Smith is a Senior Research Analyst based in the United States covering Curve, Convex, Aave, and Compound. Daniel previously worked in tax and valuation at EY and Bennett Thrasher. He is focused on using data visualization tools to better understand the health and profitability of various DeFi protocols. Contact Dan at [email protected]
Today Blockworks is launching Analytics 2.0, our greatly improved crypto data and analytics platform
by Dan Smith /
Who’s dumping USDT, and why are they so keen to get rid of their tethers?
by Jon Rice /