Dan Smith

Dan Smith

Dan Smith is a Senior Research Analyst based in the United States covering Curve, Convex, Aave, and Compound. Daniel previously worked in tax and valuation at EY and Bennett Thrasher. He is focused on using data visualization tools to better understand the health and profitability of various DeFi protocols. Contact Dan at [email protected]

recent news by Dan Smith

article-image

Announcements

Blockworks' Evolution into a Data Powerhouse

Today Blockworks is launching Analytics 2.0, our greatly improved crypto data and analytics platform

by Dan Smith /
article-image

DeFi

USDT selling sets off alarm bells as Curve, Uniswap pools flooded with tethers

Who’s dumping USDT, and why are they so keen to get rid of their tethers?

by Jon Rice /