Ripple-backed Evernorth aims to raise over $1B for XRP treasury

Evernorth’s merger with Armada Acquisition seeks to create the largest institutional XRP vehicle and expand token adoption

by Blockworks /
article-image

rblfmr/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Evernorth Holdings Inc., a new Nevada-based digital asset company backed by Ripple, announced that it will go public through a merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC.

The transaction, unanimously approved by both boards, is expected to raise more than $1 billion in gross proceeds and close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary approvals. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Evernorth and trade under the ticker symbol XRPN. 

Investors include SBI Holdings, which is contributing $200 million, alongside Ripple, Pantera Capital, Kraken, GSR, and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. Net proceeds will primarily fund open-market purchases of XRP to establish what the company says will be the world’s leading institutional XRP treasury, with remaining funds allocated to operations and general corporate purposes.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Evernorth’s model differs from passive crypto funds or exchange-traded products by seeking to grow XRP per share over time through lending, liquidity provisioning, and decentralized finance yield strategies. 

The company’s leadership is headed by CEO Asheesh Birla, formerly a senior executive at Ripple. Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse, Stuart Alderoty, and David Schwartz will serve as strategic advisors. Birla told Reuters he is stepping down from Ripple’s board to focus on Evernorth.

The company says its approach will offer investors liquid, transparent exposure to XRP while contributing to the asset’s broader institutional adoption. Evernorth also plans to operate XRP validators, integrate Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin for DeFi participation, and provide liquidity across tokenized asset and payment markets.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Running a blockchain foundation is actually really tough

Transparency is nice, but expensive

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum core dev Dankrad Feist joins Stripe-backed stablecoin project

Longtime Ethereum developer developer Dankrad Feist announced he will join Tempo

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Daylight Energy secures $75M to expand decentralized solar network

DePIN startup’s raise combines equity from Framework Ventures and project financing from Turtle Hill

by Blockworks /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Farcaster hits 100K+ funded wallets as it builds out its app store

The team is focused on supporting mini-app devs and may add more privacy features in the future

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Ripple acquires GTreasury in $1B deal to expand into corporate finance

Acquisition adds to Ripple’s 2025 M&A spree as it moves into treasury, brokerage and stablecoin infrastructure

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

HIP-3 brings equity perps to crypto

HIP-3 launches on mainnet, early builder distribution lifts XYZ100, and vHYPE opens deposits at 11 a.m. ET

by Shaunda Devens /