FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

After a TradFi giant joins the XRP ETF fray, who’s next?

This $1.5 trillion fund manager’s altcoin ETF proposal is one of several the SEC is weighing

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Dinocoins are making a comeback: K33

Dinocoins like XRP and ADA are getting more attention, and it’s not just because of President Trump

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

SOL, XRP futures coming? And what about a DOGE ETF?

CME Group’s inadvertent glimpse into possible product plans comes as crypto ETF filings have accelerated in recent weeks

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Roasting Ripple: XRP Army finally becomes the smart money

The XRP roundtrip has come to an end after seven years

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Ethereum cope to counter worries that ETH is doomed

A theory on why the overperformance of rivals has little to do with Ethereum itself

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Tokens in SEC’s ‘crosshairs’ could benefit from new era: Kaiko

Dragonfly’s Haseeb Qureshi had an interesting read-through about the interest in XRP and how that translates into this broader cycle

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

XRP flips USDT as rally pushes market cap to all-time high

XRP’s ascent reflects a mix of regulatory clarity, network adoption and speculative fervor

by Macauley Peterson /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

HOOD cashes in on the Trump-fueled crypto rally

Robinhood added four new cryptocurrencies to its platform: solana, cardano, XRP and PEPE

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Canary Capital plots litecoin ETF just days after XRP proposal 

Industry watchers have said planned products focused on crypto assets outside of BTC and ETH could face regulatory hurdles in the near-term

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Election outcome and SEC appeal to decide XRP ETF future

After Bitwise’s XRP ETF filing this week, one industry watcher notes: “Politics will determine whether this happens soon or in a few years”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The XRP ETF filing: A sign of regulatory progress or wishful thinking?

Plus, latest jobs data signals odds of a 25bps rate cut

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Finance

Bitwise files SEC paperwork to launch spot XRP ETF

Bitwise took the initial steps for an XRP ETF Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Has Ripple walked away with a win against the SEC?

Plus, how XRP benefits from the impending end of Ripple’s legal battle

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Ripple leads investigation into $112M XRP stolen from co-founder 

Binance froze $4.2 million worth of XRP stolen from Chris Larsen earlier this week

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Ripple was not hacked for $112M XRP — but its co-founder was

ZachXBT flagged the outflows, which took place on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC and Ripple ‘at an impasse’ as legal drama moves closer to an end

Ripple and the SEC may have reached a summary judgment, but there are a few final steps – and arguments to be had – before the case is closed

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Circle confidentially files for US IPO

Stablecoin issuer Circle is once again looking to go public, this time through an IPO.

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Ripple commits to buying back $285M worth of shares

The move will put the company at a valuation of $11 billion

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Delaware refers XRP fake filing to state justice officials 

Monday’s false report briefly sent the price of XRP soaring

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

XRP price swings after fake BlackRock trust filing

The false registration, posted to Delaware’s Division of Corporations website, mirrored a legitimate registration from last week

by Michael McSweeney /
Finance

SBI subsidiary expands XRP remittance use in Southeast Asia

By leveraging XRP as a bridge currency, SBI Remit is hoping for quicker, more cost-effective money transfers across Southeast Asia

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

The SEC is vying for a Ripple appeal. Here’s what to watch out for

The SEC wants to overturn two rulings: that programmatic sales of XRP and Ripple’s distribution of XRP tokens in exchange for labor and services are not securities offerings or sales

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

The XRP ruling is no knockout punch against the SEC

The SEC could — and likely will — request a revisit of the judge’s decision

by Andrew St. Laurent /
Business

Ripple takes notice of South Korea, looks to boost XRPL adoption

The company behind the cryptocurrency XRP and the XRP ledger is partnering with a local research firm to shore up its footing in South Korea

by James Cirrone /

