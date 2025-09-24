Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi

Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi

by Blockworks /
article-image

Dancing_Man/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Flare has launched its FAssets protocol beginning with FXRP v1.2, a synthetic version of XRP designed for use in decentralized finance.

The rollout allows XRP holders to mint FXRP on Flare and access lending, liquidity pools, and decentralized exchanges across the network. This marks the first time XRP, a non-smart contract asset, can be used in a composable DeFi system without intermediaries.

FAssets are designed to convert tokens like XRP into one-to-one representations secured through an overcollateralized system and Flare’s native data protocols. Once minted, FXRP can move seamlessly across the Flare ecosystem, integrating directly into DeFi platforms.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The system has been subject to at least four independent audits by Zellic and Coinspect, supplemented by bug bounties via Immunefi and reviews from Code4rena, with continuous monitoring from security firm Hypernative.

At launch, FXRP minting is capped at 5 million in the first week to ensure a controlled rollout. Holders can mint directly by bridging XRP through supported wallets such as Ledger and Bifrost, or acquire FXRP via decentralized exchanges like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap and Enosys. Incentives will initially target liquidity pools, including FXRP/USD₮0 markets, with rewards paid in rFLR tokens and APRs up to 50%.

Looking ahead, FXRP will also serve as collateral in Enosys Loans to support the first XRP-backed stablecoin, while stXRP, a liquid staking derivative, is expected to expand XRP’s role within Flare’s ecosystem.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Business

FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital over $1.15B transfers

Bankruptcy trust seeks to recover customer funds allegedly funneled into Bitcoin miner investments through Alameda Research

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Cracking Ethereum’s networking bottleneck

Optimum’s faster relay, tested by Everstake, could boost validator rewards today and help Ethereum move toward 6-second slots tomorrow

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Fnality secures $136M to expand settlement network

Funding round led by major banks and asset managers aims to advance blockchain-based wholesale payment systems

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card

The partnership seeks to enable seamless bitcoin rewards on everyday purchases through Stripe’s issuing platform and Visa’s global network

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Zerohash hits $1B valuation with Interactive Brokers-led raise

Funding round draws Morgan Stanley, SoFi and Apollo, underscoring rising demand for regulated on-chain infrastructure

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Securitize enables Ripple RLUSD in BlackRock and VanEck funds

Tokenized funds gain new interoperability as Securitize activates Ripple’s RLUSD smart contract for BUIDL and VBILL

by Blockworks /