Kraken acquires Breakout to expand prop trading services

The acquisition adds evaluation-based funding to Kraken Pro, giving traders access to capital on performance

by Blockworks
article-image

Mehaniq/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Kraken has acquired Breakout, a proprietary trading platform launched in 2023 that funds traders based on proven performance, the companies announced on Thursday.

The deal will integrate Breakout’s evaluation-based model directly into Kraken Pro, allowing eligible users to access up to $200,000 in notional capital and retain up to 90% of profits.

Breakout requires traders to purchase and pass an evaluation that tests risk discipline, drawdown management, and strategy consistency before receiving funded accounts. Each account is capped at $100,000, though traders may hold multiple accounts up to $200,000 in aggregate. Supported markets include more than 50 crypto pairs, with up to 5x leverage available on bitcoin and ether contracts.

Arjun Sethi, Kraken’s co-CEO, said the acquisition reflects the company’s commitment to merit-based capital allocation, describing Breakout’s system as “a filter for scalable signal.” 

Breakout’s co-founder and CEO Alex Miningham called the deal a natural fit, pairing Breakout’s trader-first model with Kraken’s global infrastructure. He said, “Together, both companies form a unified ecosystem that supports the full trader journey from education through independent capital deployment.”

The move follows Kraken’s $1.5 billion acquisition of U.S. futures broker NinjaTrader earlier this year, as well as its purchase of Capitalise.ai, a no-code automation startup.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

