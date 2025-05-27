kraken

There are a total of 88 articles associated with kraken.
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Kraken joins accelerating effort to bridge TradFi, crypto

The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why execs say a corporate bitcoin adoption boom is inevitable

Kraken’s CFO predicts that more than 10,000 public companies could own BTC in a few years

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Janover Inc. set to receive some of Kraken’s staked SOL

Publicly-listed Janover announced last week that a group of ex-Kraken employees had acquired a majority stake in the company

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Feeding frenzy’ possible as crypto M&A picks up

There was record crypto M&A activity in Q1, with more consolidation predicted

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

The latest sign a crypto IPO boom might be coming

10T Holdings’ Dan Tapiero predicts crypto listings on exchanges are a “mini step” for value moving onchain

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

US crypto firms expand offerings as Trump takes over

Kraken Pay is only the latest product in the growing crypto payments landscape

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto market could see ‘pullbacks’ ahead of the holidays: Analyst

Keep an eye on liquidity into the holidays, Kraken’s Thomas Perfumo says

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Kraken lays off staff, announces new co-CEO

Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Could exchanges decentralize themselves out of existence?

Base DEX volumes have now eclipsed Kraken’s

by David Canellis /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

A chain for every app is the new crypto meta

Kraken’s launch of Ink will be the Superchain’s 24th fully participating network

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Kraken unveils new Ethereum L2 built on Optimism’s Superchain

Ink’s testnet will go live in 17 days

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Kraken joins Coinbase to compete with BitGo’s wBTC

Plus, PayPal’s PYUSD supply tapers off from late-August highs

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase adds ex-SEC adviser to legal team

Venture capital firm CoinFund hires three pros to “identify and capitalize on the most promising high-growth opportunities”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Coinbase, Gemini nab product-focused execs

Coinbase nabs a product director from Cash App, while a Kraken exec jumps ship to Gemini

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

New security council debuts with Coinbase, Anchorage as founding members

The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Germany still holds $1.5B in bitcoin after surge of exchange transfers

Germany has ramped up its bitcoin transfers to exchanges this week — but the worst could soon be over

by David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

US, German governments have sent $738M in bitcoin to exchanges over the last 2 weeks

If world governments are dumping hundreds of millions of dollars in bitcoin, is that a top or bottom signal?

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Some white hat hacker behavior is ‘weird,’ Ledger CTO says

After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What CertiK-Kraken says about crypto exchange security

Plus, airdrops have a branding problem

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Kraken’s CSO confirms CertiK returned funds with a ‘small amount’ lost to fees

Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: DJT and Kraken bring the drama

Unpacking Trump memecoins and the Kraken/CertiK situation

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

SEC overstepped its authority in Kraken case, state AGs allege

Eight state attorney generals warn the SEC’s enforcement actions could “stymie” potential state legislation around crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Kraken preps for new crypto entrants with institutional-focused offering

“There is plenty of space for more than one institutional crypto offering,” Kraken exec says

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.