Plume Network to acquire Dinero in effort to expand institutional DeFi yields

Plume Network, a blockchain protocol focused on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), announced on Wednesday that it is acquiring Dinero Protocol to expand its institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) yield offerings.

The acquisition, first reported by Coindesk, brings Dinero’s suite of liquid staking and yield-bearing tokens — including ipxETH, pxSOL, and pxBTC — under Plume’s umbrella, strengthening its position in the growing institutional DeFi sector.

Dinero’s ipxETH product, which has attracted $125 million in total value locked, will serve as a foundation for Plume’s broadened yield strategy, offering compliant access to staking returns on major assets such as ether (ETH), SOL, and bitcoin (BTC).

Backed by major investors including Galaxy, Haun Ventures, Apollo Global Management, and Brevan Howard, Plume launched its mainnet in June 2025 and has since accumulated over $360 million in assets on its protocol.

The network recently secured approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a regulated transfer agent, enabling it to handle tokenized securities onchain and integrate with US financial infrastructure such as the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). Co-founder Teddy Pornprinya said the move marks a “large institutional push” across the US, Asia, and the UAE as Plume seeks to onboard new categories of investors.

A definitive agreement has been signed, though the deal has not yet closed, according to a Plume spokesperson. If finalized, the acquisition would position Plume among a small group of regulated RWA platforms combining tokenized assets with compliant DeFi yield mechanisms, a space increasingly watched by both investors and regulators following the SEC’s evolving stance on crypto yield programs.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: