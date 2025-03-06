Elon musk

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Economic crosscurrents are straining the growth outlook

Ongoing tariff dynamics are being complemented by DOGE’s federal government employee layoffs

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump is building his cabinet top-down, and crypto is toward the bottom 

Co-chairing Trump’s transition team to help fill administration positions is Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

AI boom boosts Alphabet earnings, bumps Elon Musk’s xAI valuation

Reports swirled yesterday that Musk’s funding round for xAI would value the startup at around $40 billion

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Trump promises to have Elon Musk lead government efficiency task force 

Trump doubles down on tax cuts, keeping business in the US during remarks at the Economic Club of New York

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

How Biden ending his re-election campaign could impact bitcoin

GSR co-CEO Rich Rosenblum weighed in on Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he’s dropping out of the presidential race

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Crypto deepfakes prove that X is failing as an industry platform

It seems we’ve just traded scam accounts that pretend to be Musk for scam accounts that act like crypto industry leaders

by Michael McSweeney /
Business

X reportedly no longer supports NFT profile pictures

The feature is no longer listed on the Premium support page

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Hey, Elon, forget about Disney. Save X by launching your own crypto.

Musk’s hesitation to launch his own crypto made sense in previous cycles. But there’s no shame left around here — he should just go for it

by David Canellis /
Business

Twitter ‘X’ rebrand spurs hype around potential crypto integration — again

There’s renewed optimism that crypto could soon be further integrated with Twitter, but would it even matter?

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Tesla keeps holding $184M worth of digital assets on its balance sheet

Crypto holdings unchanged for third straight quarter after car manufacturer sold off majority of bitcoin last year

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto gamblers are betting heavily on Barbie to top Oppenheimer

Here’s how crypto gamblers on Polymarket feel about this hurricane season, Zuck vs. Musk and BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF

by David Canellis /
People

Plaintiffs in Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Musk Make Wild New Allegations

A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DeSantis Campaigns on Pro-Bitcoin, Anti-CBDC Message

Newly announced Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis claimed that the crypto industry would be doomed if President Biden is reelected

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Crypto, Warns Against Dogecoin Speculation

The Tesla co-founder advised against going all-in on dogecoin, but said it’s still his favorite cryptocurrency

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO, Silvergate Lays Off 230 Employees

Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter chief executive, while Musk steps back into CTO role

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Twitter Expands ‘Cashtags’ To Better Inform Crypto Traders

Twitter has teamed up with trading app eToro to feed more crypto price charts and other investment information directly to users

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Musk Lawyers Say ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Memes in $258B Dogecoin Lawsuit

Elon Musk is pushing to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he aimed to pump dogecoin as part of a pyramid scheme

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Elon Musk Eyes Twitter Payments: ‘Fiat First, Crypto Later’

Twitter’s director of product management is reportedly designing the software needed to implement Musk’s payments vision with a small team

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Tesla Held All Its Bitcoin Through Crypto Market Turmoil

Tesla had diamond hands through the market reckoning of late last year, opting to hold onto all its bitcoin leading into 2023

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

News Startup Semafor To Return Funds Linked to FTX Founder

Sam Bankman-Fried and his brother Gabriel personally made undisclosed investments in Semafor as part of a $25 million funding round in June last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Twitter’s Most Liked Tweets of the Year

Elon Musk’s FTX meme made the list

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

The Distressing Inevitability of the Upcoming Dogecoin Crash

Elon Musk has turned engagement-farming dogecoin diehards into sport

by David Canellis /
Markets

What the New Twitter Verification Process Means for Web3

Twitter’s new verification will likely affect those with NFT PFPs

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Crypto Faithfuls Await Elon Musk’s Blockchain Plans for Twitter

Elon Musk is the new head honcho at Twitter, and crypto is abuzz with what it could mean for the digital asset space

by Shalini Nagarajan /

