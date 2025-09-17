Kraken and Circle expand stablecoin access with USDC, EURC integration

Kraken announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Circle to expand access to USD Coin (USDC) and launch support for Circle’s euro-backed stablecoin, EURC.

Kraken says the move will provide its clients with deeper liquidity, reduced conversion fees, and new ways to deploy stablecoins across the exchange’s suite of financial applications. Circle, the issuer of USDC and EURC, has positioned its products as fully reserved and regulated alternatives to traditional banking rails.

USDC, first launched in 2018, has become one of the most widely used dollar stablecoins, while EURC extends that model to Europe’s common currency. Kraken first listed stablecoins in 2017 and has seen accelerating demand as regulatory clarity improves in key jurisdictions.

Kraken Global Head of Consumer Business Mark Greenberg said stablecoins are “permissionless, programmable and global by default,” emphasizing their alignment with crypto’s original design.

Circle Chief Commercial Officer Kash Razzaghi highlighted the company’s ambition to build the world’s largest stablecoin network by partnering with established trading venues like Kraken.

The announcement follows broader industry trends where exchanges and issuers are working to integrate stablecoins into payments, lending, and settlement systems. Kraken indicated more product details tied to the partnership will be released in the coming months.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

