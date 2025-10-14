Safe taps Circle’s USDC in institutional self-custody partnership

Circle and Safe unveiled a strategic partnership aimed at making USDC the default asset for institutional self-custody and onchain treasury operations, the companies said Tuesday.

The tie-up positions USDC “at the core of the Safe ecosystem,” bundling Circle’s stablecoin infrastructure with Safe’s programmable, multi-sig smart accounts that already see heavy enterprise and DAO usage.

The move lands as Circle leans harder into institutional distribution following its June listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL.

For Safe, the announcement formalizes an institutional pivot already underway. In June, the Safe Ecosystem Foundation stood up Safe Labs, as a wholly owned subsidiary tasked with operating an enterprise-grade instance of Safe{Wallet} and aligning governance and monetization around the SAFE token. Safe Labs will now run the app.safe.global interface as it pushes for uptime, SLAs and faster product cycles.

Many details are still pending, but product-wise, the companies say institutions will get a tighter experience from onboarding through advanced treasury management: policy-based approvals, role-based spending, and direct access to DeFi liquidity where USDC is most active. Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) — which burns and mints native USDC across supported chains — figures to be a key building block for moving balances between networks without relying on wrapped versions.

Scale remains a selling point. Safe notes it secures about $60 billion in digital assets and accounts for roughly 4% of all Ethereum transactions — credentials it argues make Safe a “premier institutional storage solution” for USDC in self-custody and DeFi. The institutional push must contend with reliability and governance, following industry-wide scrutiny after a February incident involving Bybit’s wallets that touched Safe’s ecosystem, although the loss stemmed from compromised credentials rather than core Safe code.

USDC is the #2 stablecoin by circulating supply, with roughly have the supply of USDT on Ethereum | Source: Blockworks Research

Stablecoin settlement is a core part of the plumbing of onchain capital markets, and institutions want policy-aware accounts that plug directly into compliance-minded liquidity. Circle brings the regulated dollar; Safe brings the programmable account and enterprise workflows, suitable for crypto-native treasuries and corporates moving onchain, who aren’t afraid of self-custody.

The companies did not disclose commercial terms. Near-term watch items include concrete service level agreements from Safe Labs, specific DeFi venues and guardrails supported at launch, and how quickly CCTP-powered, policy-constrained transfers become one-click inside Safe.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: