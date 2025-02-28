Safe
“High value accounts” need purpose-built wallet solutions because sophisticated hackers can “potentially compromise any frontend,” Squads CEO told Blockworks
Researchers found two identical transaction hashes five years apart on Ethereum and Base, which is highly unusual
Safenet is setting its sights on instant cross-chain execution, unified balances and enhanced security
Plus, Sui-eet liquidity surge and USDC’s new home on Base
As devnets make progress, fears of overloading the next hard fork creep in
The DAO first voted on enabling SAFE transfers over a year ago
Making the jump from FinTech to Web3, Hannes Graah’s out to solve Web3 wallet pain points
These new recovery features will enable users to back up their wallet keys with multiple recovery solutions of their choice
Utopia’s CEO, Kaito Cunningham, attempted to assuage fears his business would end next month calling it a move away from its existing direction
The Safe team is seeking community feedback on how to improve modular smart accounts
Users can customize the beginning and end of their addresses when deploying a new Safe
New offering streamlines sending on-chain funds to off-chain counterparties — a process industry participants say is key to broader adoption of segment
The firms, now separate, have decided to jump into multiple new key growth areas, including euro stablecoins, DeFi lending, and payment technologies
Eligible participants can claim tokens via airdrop until Dec. 27, 2022
Wallet enables NFT owners to retain ownership while transferring assets for loan or rental purposes