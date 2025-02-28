Safe

There are a total of 15 articles associated with Safe.
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana multisig provider conducting ‘comprehensive review’ after Safe exploit

“High value accounts” need purpose-built wallet solutions because sophisticated hackers can “potentially compromise any frontend,” Squads CEO told Blockworks

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

$1.4B Bybit hack raises questions over Safe’s transaction security

Researchers found two identical transaction hashes five years apart on Ethereum and Base, which is highly unusual

by Jack Kubinec&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Safenet is Safe’s bid for an ‘onchain VisaNet’

Safenet is setting its sights on instant cross-chain execution, unified balances and enhanced security

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

Saving self-custody from bone-headed blunders

Plus, Sui-eet liquidity surge and USDC’s new home on Base

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum devs weigh mainnet features against rollup push

As devnets make progress, fears of overloading the next hard fork creep in

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

SafeDAO may finally vote to make SAFE tokens transferable

The DAO first voted on enabling SAFE transfers over a year ago

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Gone crypto: From Revolut to Zeal

Making the jump from FinTech to Web3, Hannes Graah’s out to solve Web3 wallet pain points

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Safe social recovery eases private key management

These new recovery features will enable users to back up their wallet keys with multiple recovery solutions of their choice

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Utopia Labs to sunset services next month, signaling business model shift

Utopia’s CEO, Kaito Cunningham, attempted to assuage fears his business would end next month calling it a move away from its existing direction

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Safe is designing a new standard for modular smart accounts

The Safe team is seeking community feedback on how to improve modular smart accounts

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Smol built an app to keep your cross-chain crypto under one address

Users can customize the beginning and end of their addresses when deploying a new Safe

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Businesses can send USDC to any US bank account — with more stablecoins to come

New offering streamlines sending on-chain funds to off-chain counterparties — a process industry participants say is key to broader adoption of segment

by Ben Strack /
Business

Since Gnosis spinout, Safe locking down ERC-20 tokens

The firms, now separate, have decided to jump into multiple new key growth areas, including euro stablecoins, DeFi lending, and payment technologies

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Has SafeDAO Set the New Standard for Launching Governance Tokens?

Eligible participants can claim tokens via airdrop until Dec. 27, 2022

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiWeb3

NFTfi Partners With Safe To Create First NFT Rights Management Wallet

Wallet enables NFT owners to retain ownership while transferring assets for loan or rental purposes

by Ornella Hernandez /

