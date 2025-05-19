USDC
Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation
Agora’s Nick van Eck wants to break stablecoins into four categories to highlight differences
Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public
Even as BTC has remained range-bound in recent weeks below its peak, Coinbase’s early 2025 numbers appear to be strong
An Empire episode this week featured Jason Yanowitz, Santiago Santos and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire
Jump Crypto is making major moves onchain — as it should with all this volatility
In the past two weeks, Solana USDC and USDT transfer volume has been at its lowest point in 2024
Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation
Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier is poised to make the liquidity flow
Binance is making moves, from receiving a new license in Dubai to switching its SAFU fund to USDC
Circle’s new smart contract to allow holders of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund to redeem shares for its stablecoin
Solana developers can natively swap USDC tokens from Ethereum and other ecosystems
Customers will have the option to transfer USDC from Tron to other networks or redeem their stablecoins for fiat currency
Four of the eight stablecoins initially assessed were knocked back by “negative adjustments,” S&P told Blockworks
The issuer behind the second-largest stablecoin is continuing its foray into permissionless transfers
At launch, traders will be able to place bids on BTC, ETH, LTC and XRP
USDC’s CCTP is coming to Cosmos, and it’s already live on testnet
Specialized roles in marketing and finance see higher median salaries in the US compared to global figures, the survey found
The liquidity coverage ratio for USDC is somewhere between 200% and over 800%, chief economist Gordon Liao says
Payment giant now uses the Solana blockchain as part of USDC-focused pilots with merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei
Mercado Libre continues its venture into offering crypto for Latin Americans, this time partnering with Circle
While the general partner at Castle Island Ventures prefers to use USDC, he understands why people choose Tether
Shopify now supports Web3 commerce features like cross-border transactions and NFT loyalty schemes through its integration with Solana Pay
The crypto exchange’s Interest income on USDC amounted to roughly 23% of its net revenue during the second quarter