0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Swimming in red: Fluid’s ETH-USDC pool springs a leak

Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Agora CEO has 4 stablecoin classifications

Agora’s Nick van Eck wants to break stablecoins into four categories to highlight differences

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Circle files S-1 ahead of long-awaited IPO

Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase Q4 takeaways, updated outlook

Even as BTC has remained range-bound in recent weeks below its peak, Coinbase’s early 2025 numbers appear to be strong

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Circle and Paypal’s stablecoins keep notching gains

An Empire episode this week featured Jason Yanowitz, Santiago Santos and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Markets

In a sea of red, Jump Crypto briefly held $500M USDC

Jump Crypto is making major moves onchain — as it should with all this volatility

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana’s stablecoin transfer volume drop-off

In the past two weeks, Solana USDC and USDT transfer volume has been at its lowest point in 2024

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Policy

Circle becomes first global stablecoin issuer to become compliant under new EU laws

Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Celestia-built Rollkit gets an interchain boost

Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier is poised to make the liquidity flow

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Binance receives license in Dubai, moves SAFU fund to USDC

Binance is making moves, from receiving a new license in Dubai to switching its SAFU fund to USDC

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Circle debuts way to trade BlackRock tokenized fund shares for USDC

Circle’s new smart contract to allow holders of BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund to redeem shares for its stablecoin

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Solana welcomes Circle’s cross-chain transfer protocol

Solana developers can natively swap USDC tokens from Ethereum and other ecosystems

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Circle cites compliance as it discontinues USDC on Tron

Customers will have the option to transfer USDC from Tron to other networks or redeem their stablecoins for fiat currency

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Tether receives ‘constrained’ assessment from S&P Global

Four of the eight stablecoins initially assessed were knocked back by “negative adjustments,” S&P told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Circle moves native USDC offering to Cosmos mainnet

The issuer behind the second-largest stablecoin is continuing its foray into permissionless transfers

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Coinbase Advanced offers perpetual futures to non-US customers

At launch, traders will be able to place bids on BTC, ETH, LTC and XRP

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Circle and Noble bring native USDC to Cosmos via CCTP

USDC’s CCTP is coming to Cosmos, and it’s already live on testnet

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Almost no one wants to be paid in crypto: Pantera survey

Specialized roles in marketing and finance see higher median salaries in the US compared to global figures, the survey found

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Circle’s liquidity coverage is about double US banks, chief economist says

The liquidity coverage ratio for USDC is somewhere between 200% and over 800%, chief economist Gordon Liao says

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Visa’s crypto stablecoin settlement expands to Solana

Payment giant now uses the Solana blockchain as part of USDC-focused pilots with merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei

by Ben Strack /
Business

Mercado Libre, Circle expand into Chile with USDC

Mercado Libre continues its venture into offering crypto for Latin Americans, this time partnering with Circle

by James Cirrone /
Analysis

Tether is ‘unfairly maligned,’ but will eventually fail, says Nic Carter

While the general partner at Castle Island Ventures prefers to use USDC, he understands why people choose Tether

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Shopify enables USDC payments via Solana Pay integration

Shopify now supports Web3 commerce features like cross-border transactions and NFT loyalty schemes through its integration with Solana Pay

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase’s Circle investment reflects the shoring up of major revenue stream

The crypto exchange’s Interest income on USDC amounted to roughly 23% of its net revenue during the second quarter

by Ben Strack /

