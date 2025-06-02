Circle ups IPO share count, price ahead of NYSE listing

Stablecoin issuer Circle is upping the number of shares it plans to offer as the company gets set to go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company is offering 32 million shares of Class A common stock, according to a Monday filing. That includes 19.2 million shares offered from selling stockholders, for which Circle will not receive proceeds from.

Circle expects the initial public offering price to be between $27 and $28 per share, it added in the disclosure.

The share count and anticipated price are higher than what the company originally revealed. Circle announced the launch of its IPO last week with plans of offering 24 million shares (14.4 million from selling stockholders). The IPO price at that time was projected to be from $24 to $26.

A Circle spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on the changes.

Read more: Digesting Stablecon: Execs bullish on imminent financial infrastructure revolution

A company upsizing an IPO in this way typically signals an increase in demand from investors.

ARK Investment Management, for example, has indicated its interest in buying up to $150 million of Circle’s Class A common stock at the IPO price, Circle’s latest filing notes. A Bloomberg report last week indicated that BlackRock is also interested in acquiring shares.



Check Blockworks.co — as well as the Empire and Forward Guidance newsletters — for ongoing coverage of Circle’s IPO.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: