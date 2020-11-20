latest news

The monetary power of the periphery: How Dallas defends the dollar

Hyperliquid valued between layer-1 and perps DEX

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight
Opinion: We need more single-player crypto games
Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer
Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s
Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD
researchSuilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite
researchThe Launchpad Wars: Pump.fun's Dominance Under Siege
The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy
4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference
As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys
Tariff reversal sends stocks higher
Sui shares details on $220M Cetus exploit, vows to step up security
StarkWare launches new consumer-grade hardware ZK prover
Why Satoshi might still hold the keys to $123B BTC

The Breakdown

The financial backwaters they laughed at might be the only thing keeping the dollar afloat

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Business

The blockchain’s perpetual futures exchange is highly popular
by Jack Kubinec /

Business

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close
by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players
by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Polygon preps a DeFi-focused chain to showcase AggLayer
Polygon and GSR partnered on Katana, angling for a “unified DeFi engine” to concentrate liquidity, recycle yield to users and showcase the AggLayer.
by Macauley Peterson /

article-image

DeFi

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s
by David Canellis /
Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

The DropWeb3

Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Bitcoin’s creator may have had a powerful mining trick up his sleeve

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Cantor’s Bitcoin financing business announces first transactions

Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

‘Memecoins are an onramp to crypto’: Gemini Report

Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally

by Katherine Ross /

research

Blockworks Research

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure /
Blockworks Research

Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K /
Blockworks Research

Nillion’s Monad Integration is poised to catalyze the next phase of DeSci’s evolution by eliminating key privacy bottlenecks. This synergy allows researchers, institutions, and DAOs to exchange sensitive data and insights securely while managing governance and payments onchain.
by Daniel Shapiro /
Blockworks Research

The consumer crypto era has definitively begun, kick started by Pump.fun, we’re seeing bright spots across the consumer crypto landscape. We firmly believe this trend has legs. Some of our favorite crypto consumer apps today are leaning into a feature uniquely enabled by crypto - net new asset issuance. We believe this gives them a higher probability of success than previous experiments, which eschewed speculation and did not lean into crypto’s unique enabling features.
by Ryan Connor /