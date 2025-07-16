RWA-related M&A picks up as companies hunt for US licenses

Ondo Finance’s acquisition of blockchain development company Strangelove follows its buy of Oasis Pro

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Man Hurt/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

M&A hasn’t slowed as Congress mulls crypto legislation and efforts to get more real-world assets onchain continue.

I chatted with Ondo Finance CEO Nathan Allman last month about the RWA space ahead of the company’s tokenization platform launch slated for this summer (Ondo doesn’t yet have a go-live date). 

Saying the vast majority of regulated financial assets will ultimately settle on blockchain rails is “not a crazy prediction” anymore, Allman told me. Others agree, including Larry Fink (the man leading the world’s largest asset manager) and Franklin Templeton’s Sandy Kaul (check out my Q&A with her here). 

Fast forward to Monday and Ondo said it acquired Strangelove, which focuses on designing and deploying open-source infrastructure across multiple blockchains. This deal was done “strategically” ahead of the aforementioned tokenization platform launch, said Ondo chief strategy officer Ian De Bode. 

Called Ondo Global Markets, it’ll initially offer access to 100+ stocks and ETFs — starting on Ethereum and expanding to BNB Chain and Solana.

Strangelove CEO Jack Zampolin said his company’s work on cross-chain communication protocols, permissioned/unpermissioned validator frameworks and modular consensus architecture (that’s a lot of big words) will help Ondo’s platform evolve from a centralized one to a distributed network where institutions can participate in tokenized asset ops. 

All told: What stablecoins did for dollars, Ondo is looking to do for securities, De Bode added. At least for the most liquid ones, to start.

Others, like Apollo Global Management, are focusing on tokenization within less liquid segments like private credit. 

It’s worth noting that Ondo earlier this month said it would buy Oasis Pro, gaining access to its SEC-registered broker-dealer, alternative trading system and transfer agent. We know how coveted US digital asset licenses are. 

Speaking of which, Nasdaq-listed BSGM this week detailed plans to acquire a FINRA- and SEC-registered broker-dealer to one day offer gold-backed tokenized assets for US investors. 

It’s not hard to see why companies want in on this space given some of the projections thrown around (like from that April Ripple/BCG report above). 

There’ll be plenty of competition here from both crypto-native and TradFi giants, so grab your proverbial popcorn. Better yet, throw an actual bag in the microwave.

recent research

Unlocked by Template (10).png

Research

Building the Global Trading Engine

Innovations on Aptos’ technical design through Raptr, Shardines, and Zaptos approach near-optimal latency and throughput by unlocking 100% utilization of network resources, with the capacity to settle 260k transactions per second with latencies less than 800ms. The original Move language was revamped with the launch of Move 2, supporting more expressivity in smart contract logic and a scalable ability to interact with high volume datasets. The ecosystem has benefitted from strong asset inflows, now hosting over $1.3B in stablecoins, $450M in bridged BTC, and $530M in RWAs. Activity in the Aptos ecosystem has grown notably over the past year, with monthly application revenue reaching ~$835k and monthly DEX volumes growing to over $5B, both at new all time highs.

by Luke Leasure

/

