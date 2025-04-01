NYSE

Finance

Circle files S-1 ahead of long-awaited IPO

Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A long-awaited NYSE American listing

Exodus considers itself “a pure-play crypto company” at a time when more investors seek exposure

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares To Launch First US ETF That’s Bearish on Bitcoin

Products seeking the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index are expected to list on the NYSE Tuesday

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Firms Fill High-profile Roles as Layoffs Continue

Uniswap brings in former NYSE president, BitPay adds an attorney

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceMarkets

Binance Invests $200M in Forbes to Bring Web3 to Journalism

The media group is expected to go public this quarter on the New York Stock Exchange

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Griid Infrastructure Plans NYSE Listing Through Adit EdTech Acquisition

Ohio-based self-mining company plans to have 734 megawatts of operational power by 2023.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Bullish Plans to go Public Through SPAC Merger

Former NYSE President Thomas Farley to become CEO of Bullish

by Ben Strack /

