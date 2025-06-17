Stablecoin bill passes the Senate with bipartisan support

The GENIUS Act passed the Senate in a 68-30 vote Tuesday evening

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

US Capitol | Leandro Neumann Ciuffo/"US Capitol – 2″ (CC license)

share

As expected, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act with bipartisan support Tuesday evening. It’s the first stablecoin-focused bill to pass a chamber of Congress. 

The bill passed in a 68-30 vote. 

The GENIUS Act “ensures American consumers and businesses can participate in the digital economy with confidence and security,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who co-sponsored the legislation, said ahead of Tuesday’s vote. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The bill requires stablecoin issuers to maintain fully-backed reserves of US dollars or “similarly liquid” government-issued assets, such as bonds. Issuers with more than $50 billion in issued tokens must complete annual audits. 

The law also affords more authority to state regulators, which will be required to maintain regulatory frameworks that are “substantially similar” to those at the federal level. Issuers who exceed $10 billion in issuance must be overseen by federal regulators or apply for an exemption. 

Not all members of the minority party are satisfied. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a longtime critic of seemingly pro-crypto policy, called the legislation “flawed.” 

“A bill that meaningfully strengthens oversight of the stablecoin market is worth enacting,” she said on the Senate floor last month. “A bill that turbocharges the stablecoin market, while facilitating the President’s corruption and undermining national security, financial stability, and consumer protection is worse than no bill at all.”

Other Democrats resigned that while the bill is not perfect, it is a step in the right direction. 

“We weren’t able to include certainly everything we would have wanted, but it was a good bipartisan effort,” Democrat Angela Alsobrooks told reporters on Monday. “This is an unregulated area that will now be regulated.”

The bill received more than 100 proposed amendments from Republicans and Democrats alike. 

The next step for Congress will be to pass a market structure bill, Lummis added, saying that draft legislation will be released in the coming weeks.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (10).png

Research

Kamino V2: A New Growth Lever

Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

Sponsored

Borderless private credit: How Neitec is bridging a $5T credit gap through Debita

Neitec’s Debita platform is closing the credit gap by unlocking high-yield private debt in markets that need it most

article-image

The Breakdown

Are stablecoins the next great acceleration of money?

From bank porters to stablecoins, the history of money is a story of acceleration

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana gets new hybrid DEX from Bybit

The Byreal DEX will use both centralized and decentralized liquidity sources to route trades

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto ETF filings multiply ahead of SEC index fund decision

Last week’s solana ETF amendments points to “some sort of push from the SEC to get things organized,” a person familiar tells Blockworks.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

PolicyThe Drop

Do crypto teams still need offshore foundations?

Attorneys weigh in on the issue in light of a changing US regulatory environment

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ETH as digital oil is a tough sell

A new report by top Ethereum stakeholders projects ETH at $8000

by Donovan Choy /