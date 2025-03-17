Cynthia Lummis

PolicySupply Shock

Support grows for Lummis’ plan to buy 1M BTC

The BITCOIN Act now has 13 sponsors in total — up from one last year

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Another try for the BITCOIN Act

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis re-introduced the bitcoin reserve proposal that stalled last year

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Stablecoin legislation is subcommittee’s first priority, says Lummis

Subcommittee Chair Cynthia Lummis said a market structure bill will follow

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

US Senate creates first-ever digital asset subcommittee 

Senator Cynthia Lummis, who is pushing for a national strategic bitcoin reserve, will lead the new subcommittee

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Brazilian congressman introduces bill for national bitcoin reserve

Eros Biondini’s proposal parallels US politicians’ efforts to similarly create a national bitcoin reserve

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Lummis’ BTC reserve bill makes it to the stage at Bitcoin 2024, but not yet the floor 

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., doubled down on the Republican attack on the left’s handling of crypto policy at Bitcoin 2024

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

What if the US really bought 1 million BTC?

Bitcoin is being tossed around as a potential US reserve asset, like gold and foreign currencies

by David Canellis /
Policy

Sens. Lummis, Scott say Republican sweep in November is the push crypto needs 

Despite increased bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass crypto-related legislation, Sens. Lummis and Scott say Democrats are still standing in the way

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Biden nominees emerge from Senate confirmation hearings unscathed

Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Bipartisan Congressional group tries to repeal controversial SEC crypto custody policy 

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Rep. Mike Flood and Wiley Nickel on Thursday introduced a joint resolution to overturn the SEC’s latest accounting standards

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Lummis, Hill push for ‘swift’ DOJ action against Binance, Tether 

Lummis and Hill want the DOJ to investigate — and potentially take action — to “choke off sources of [terror] funding”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Biden Won’t Tax Crypto Out of Existence: Lummis

Lummis originally made critical comments of the Biden Administration’s tax on bitcoin miners at Bitcoin Miami, but retweeted an article summing up her views on Thursday

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Crypto Bills Didn’t Die Last Session: Lawmakers Plot Reintroductions

Several crypto bills that never made it out of committee last session are making their second run at becoming law this year

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Gillibrand, Lummis Plan Revamped Crypto Bill for April

The revised version is going to be more detailed when it comes to defining tokens, Sen. Gillibrand said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Survey: 37% of Voters Considering Candidates’ Crypto Positions

Roughly 80% of respondents say crypto regulations should be clearer, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans

by Ben Strack /
PolicySponsored

Can Nations Agree on Crypto Regulation?

“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said

by Brian Nibley /
Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Unrealized Staking Gains Should Not Be Taxed

As US law currently stands, stakers and miners are required to pay taxes on rewards such as income, regardless of if the tokens were sold or traded

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

New Crypto Bill Suggests Some DAOs Be Taxed Like Businesses

The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Bipartisan Crypto Bill Hits Congress With Focus on CFTC Jurisdiction, Taxes

The wide-ranging bill addresses stablecoins, DAOs, and requirements for digital asset exchanges

by Casey Wagner&Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Bipartisan Crypto Bill To Hit Congress Within Weeks

Senators Lummis and Gillibrand are out to prove bipartisan digital asset policy is still possible in Washington

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

US Crypto Tax Crackdown in Congress’ Crosshairs

The White House comes out in support of the original provision which requires digital asset brokers to disclose investors’ gains earned from cryptocurrency. Senate to vote as early as Saturday, August 7.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiPodcast

Podcast: Senator Lummis on Why the Infrastructure Bill Kills Innovation

Jason and Senator Lummis talk bout the proposed infrastructure bill and the impact it could have on bitcoin and innovation at-large.

by Liz Coyne /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.