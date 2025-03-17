Cynthia Lummis
The BITCOIN Act now has 13 sponsors in total — up from one last year
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis re-introduced the bitcoin reserve proposal that stalled last year
Subcommittee Chair Cynthia Lummis said a market structure bill will follow
Senator Cynthia Lummis, who is pushing for a national strategic bitcoin reserve, will lead the new subcommittee
Eros Biondini’s proposal parallels US politicians’ efforts to similarly create a national bitcoin reserve
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., doubled down on the Republican attack on the left’s handling of crypto policy at Bitcoin 2024
Bitcoin is being tossed around as a potential US reserve asset, like gold and foreign currencies
Despite increased bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass crypto-related legislation, Sens. Lummis and Scott say Democrats are still standing in the way
Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Rep. Mike Flood and Wiley Nickel on Thursday introduced a joint resolution to overturn the SEC’s latest accounting standards
Lummis and Hill want the DOJ to investigate — and potentially take action — to “choke off sources of [terror] funding”
Lummis originally made critical comments of the Biden Administration’s tax on bitcoin miners at Bitcoin Miami, but retweeted an article summing up her views on Thursday
Several crypto bills that never made it out of committee last session are making their second run at becoming law this year
The revised version is going to be more detailed when it comes to defining tokens, Sen. Gillibrand said
Roughly 80% of respondents say crypto regulations should be clearer, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans
“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said
As US law currently stands, stakers and miners are required to pay taxes on rewards such as income, regardless of if the tokens were sold or traded
The bill specifies that DAOs are by default classified as a business entity, meaning that these community-led groups can expect to pay up on tax day
The wide-ranging bill addresses stablecoins, DAOs, and requirements for digital asset exchanges
Senators Lummis and Gillibrand are out to prove bipartisan digital asset policy is still possible in Washington
The White House comes out in support of the original provision which requires digital asset brokers to disclose investors’ gains earned from cryptocurrency. Senate to vote as early as Saturday, August 7.
Jason and Senator Lummis talk bout the proposed infrastructure bill and the impact it could have on bitcoin and innovation at-large.