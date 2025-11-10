Bitcoin is up as shutdown clouds begin to clear

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Risk assets caught a bid as the Senate advanced a bipartisan funding package to end the record-long shutdown and Trump floated a $2,000 tariff dividend, lifting BTC from its $100,000 bottom. Polymarket now prices 87% odds of resolution by Nov. 15, which would restore critical data flow after two months of jobs/CPI blackouts. Trump’s plan faces much slimmer approval odds.

Indices

Risk assets caught a bid after the Senate advanced a bipartisan funding package to end the record-long government shutdown. Polymarket odds now show an 87% chance the shutdown ends by Nov. 15, which would restore critical data flow after two straight months of jobs and CPI blackouts. The news was particularly welcome for BTC, which had been struggling around the $100,000 mark all week and was down -10% before bouncing on the headlines. While the bill still needs House approval and Trump’s signature, markets are taking the procedural progress as the main risk-on catalyst, lifting global equities and futures.

Simultaneously, President Trump floated a $2,000 “tariff dividend” funded by tariff revenues, though Polymarket traders price just a 21% probability the Supreme Court ultimately upholds his tariff authority — making the stimulus plan’s funding source legally precarious. Markets nonetheless cheered the twin stimuli: The reopening lessens tail risks around air travel, SNAP benefits, and federal payrolls for a few months, while any direct payments would be pro-consumption.

Fed policy remains the other key variable: Polymarket now shows 72% odds of a 25 bps December cut and 27% odds of no change, slightly more dovish than the 60-65% priced into rates markets. Still, Friday’s consumer sentiment slumped to 50.3, near three-and-a-half‑year lows, with the shutdown cited as a key driver.

In crypto, Revenue tokens led gains yesterday (+5.48%), driven by strength in Ethereum Eco (+4.8%) and DeFi (+4.3%), while L1s (+4.8%) also posted solid advances. BTC bounced +2.2% after testing the $100,000 level, providing a tailwind across sectors. The only laggards were Gaming (-2.7%) and Modular Infrastructure (-2.6%), which saw profit-taking after recent outperformance.

Charts for The Week

Plasma DeFi continues to struggle with outflows. The week of Nov. 3-7 saw -$2.5 billion exit the ecosystem, slightly higher than the previous week’s -$2.3 billion.

As a result, stablecoin supply on Plasma has collapsed from a $6.35 billion peak to just $1.63 billion (74% decline). The fact this is happening despite ongoing incentive spend of 977,000 XPL per day (18% annual inflation on circulating supply) makes the trend even more concerning. Despite these incentives going toward platforms like Aave to subsidize USDT lending rates to 8.5% (3.54% reward + 4.99% intrinsic), Plasma’s headline USDT lending rates have fallen roughly inline with the broader stablecoin landscape (SyrupUSDC, USDe, etc).

On Solana, Meteora continued to post robust revenue numbers, generating $10.4 million in October. While memecoin infrastructure is considered highly cyclical by investors, therefore deserving of discounted valuations, Meteora’s non-memecoin revenue hit an all-time high of $1.38 million in October, nearly doubling September’s $751,000. Memecoins still dominate overall revenue due to their high take rate: Meteora earns 0.16% on memecoin swaps vs. 0.005% on stablecoin swaps, meaning the protocol needs $32 of volume from majors to match $1 of memecoin revenue.

This creates a strong financial profile: At $173 million circulating market cap and $360 million FDV, the protocol trades at roughly 1.5x P/S on circulating supply and 3x on FDV. However, the lack of token utility and upcoming unlocks remain key overhangs for investor appetite. Investors should mark Dec. 10 on their calendars, as this is Meteora’s landmark event that might announce some utility for the token.

Finally, when looking at ETF flows, Solana stands out as the only asset with consistent inflows in the previous week. While volumes decreased from the standout Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 period ($199 million), Solana showed significant strength when adjusting for market cap: ETF flows through October have accumulated 0.263% of supply, vs. BTC’s 0.133% and ETH’s 0.0818%.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: