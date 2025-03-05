Senate

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Senate vote against DeFi broker rule a ‘hopeful sign’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the IRS rule “puts at risk the privacy and security” of millions of Americans trading digital assets

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Stablecoin legislation is subcommittee’s first priority, says Lummis

Subcommittee Chair Cynthia Lummis said a market structure bill will follow

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump Cabinet picks face tough questions 

RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel were three of the more controversial nominees questioned on Capitol Hill yesterday

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Senate Banking Committee cancels confirmation vote for SEC’s Caroline Crenshaw

In the meantime, Trump will name either Commissioner Hester Peirce or Mark Uyeda as acting chair

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Delayed Crenshaw vote increases odds of all-Republican SEC early next year 

If the Senate does not confirm SEC Comm’r Caroline Crenshaw by the end of the session, Trump will be able to nominate a Republican in her place

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Republican candidate Bernie Moreno defeats incumbent Sherrod Brown for US Senate seat 

Moreno was leading Brown 50.6% to 46% as of 11:30 pm ET, when 91% of votes had been reported

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Elizabeth Warren defeats crypto-backed challenger John Deaton in Massachusetts Senate race 

Warren had 81.6% of the vote as of 8:11 pm ET

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The US Senate races the crypto industry will be watching tonight 

Crypto stances vary among candidates vying for Senate seats in Utah, Michigan and Arizona

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Tomorrow will decide major Senate race in US crypto’s election efforts

Republican challenger Bernie Moreno captured the industry’s attention when he went up against a key member of the so-called “anti-crypto army”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

John Deaton cinches Republican nomination with $1.3M in crypto support 

Attorney John Deaton aims to take Elizabeth Warren’s US Senate seat this November

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Is the Kamala Harris crypto ‘reset’ coming? Give it time, exec says

Exodus legal chief Veronica McGregor rebuffs criticism of Kamala Harris’s lack of a crypto stance so far — though looks for a shift away from “regulation by enforcement”

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Lummis’ BTC reserve bill makes it to the stage at Bitcoin 2024, but not yet the floor 

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., doubled down on the Republican attack on the left’s handling of crypto policy at Bitcoin 2024

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Biden’s SEC nominee appears safe

Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

Biden nominees emerge from Senate confirmation hearings unscathed

Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto market structure bill advances to Senate, Rep. Nickel is optimistic 

As FIT21 advances to the Senate, experts are cautiously optimistic but say to expect some changes to the bill

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Senate passes resolution to overturn SAB 121

Twelve Democratic Senators voted in favor to pass the resolution Thursday

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

It’s time to overturn SAB 121

We need this repeal for the future of our digital economy, the safe custody of cryptocurrencies and the good of the American investor

by Rep. Mike Flood&Rep. Wiley Nickel /
Policy

Senate predicted to overturn SAB 121 in vote Thursday, Hill sources say

The Senate will vote on the anti-SAB 121 resolution tomorrow, and it looks like there are enough Democrats on board to get the legislation to the president’s desk, according to people familiar with the matter

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto bill update: What legislation is making its way forward? 

The US House last week passed its first-ever crypto-focused bill in a full floor vote, but what else is in the pipeline?

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Illicit actors are getting better at using crypto, Treasury tells Congress 

Treasury needs additional secondary sanctions tools that can specifically target digital asset providers, deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo pleaded Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Ether ETFs? US senators tell SEC to just say no.

Democratic senators Jack Reed and Laphonza Butler urged the SEC to crack down on what they called “alarming deficiencies” in crypto marketing and disclosures

by Ben Strack /
Policy

What happened in Congress in 2023: Mid-session update 

Lots of crypto bills were introduced, but little progress beyond that was made on the Hill this year

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Senate probes Gensler’s intensive regulatory focus on cryptocurrencies

Senators mostly focused their questions on the SEC’s approach to regulating publicly-registered companies and his so-called aggressive approach to rulemaking during Tuesday’s hearing

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto Legislation Won’t Be Sexy, Senators Say — But It’s Needed Soon

Lawmakers of both parties say crypto legislation won’t be “sexy,” nor “a crowd-pleaser” — but remains a near-term focus

by Ben Strack /

