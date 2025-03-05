Senate
Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the IRS rule “puts at risk the privacy and security” of millions of Americans trading digital assets
Subcommittee Chair Cynthia Lummis said a market structure bill will follow
RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel were three of the more controversial nominees questioned on Capitol Hill yesterday
In the meantime, Trump will name either Commissioner Hester Peirce or Mark Uyeda as acting chair
If the Senate does not confirm SEC Comm’r Caroline Crenshaw by the end of the session, Trump will be able to nominate a Republican in her place
Moreno was leading Brown 50.6% to 46% as of 11:30 pm ET, when 91% of votes had been reported
Warren had 81.6% of the vote as of 8:11 pm ET
Crypto stances vary among candidates vying for Senate seats in Utah, Michigan and Arizona
Republican challenger Bernie Moreno captured the industry’s attention when he went up against a key member of the so-called “anti-crypto army”
Attorney John Deaton aims to take Elizabeth Warren’s US Senate seat this November
Exodus legal chief Veronica McGregor rebuffs criticism of Kamala Harris’s lack of a crypto stance so far — though looks for a shift away from “regulation by enforcement”
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., doubled down on the Republican attack on the left’s handling of crypto policy at Bitcoin 2024
Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week
Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies
As FIT21 advances to the Senate, experts are cautiously optimistic but say to expect some changes to the bill
Twelve Democratic Senators voted in favor to pass the resolution Thursday
We need this repeal for the future of our digital economy, the safe custody of cryptocurrencies and the good of the American investor
The Senate will vote on the anti-SAB 121 resolution tomorrow, and it looks like there are enough Democrats on board to get the legislation to the president’s desk, according to people familiar with the matter
The US House last week passed its first-ever crypto-focused bill in a full floor vote, but what else is in the pipeline?
Treasury needs additional secondary sanctions tools that can specifically target digital asset providers, deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo pleaded Tuesday
Democratic senators Jack Reed and Laphonza Butler urged the SEC to crack down on what they called “alarming deficiencies” in crypto marketing and disclosures
Lots of crypto bills were introduced, but little progress beyond that was made on the Hill this year
Senators mostly focused their questions on the SEC’s approach to regulating publicly-registered companies and his so-called aggressive approach to rulemaking during Tuesday’s hearing
Lawmakers of both parties say crypto legislation won’t be “sexy,” nor “a crowd-pleaser” — but remains a near-term focus