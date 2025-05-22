congress

There are a total of 87 articles associated with congress.
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump heads to House to push “big, beautiful” tax bill

Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Senate advances stablecoin bill in cloture vote redo

The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate. 

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rep. Waters blocks joint House crypto hearing, cites Trump conflict of interest

Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto industry sounds off on legislative speed bumps

As some Democratic senators oppose the latest draft of the GENIUS Act, Arizona’s governor calls bitcoin “untested”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House prepares second stab at a crypto market structure bill

The discussion draft is expected to be released by the end of the month

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiPolicy

Exclusive: DeFi Education Fund advocates for ‘safe harbor’ first proposed by Commissioner Peirce 

The DeFi Education Fund has ideas on how the crypto-friendly SEC can bring Commissioner Peirce’s vision to life

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Trump’s SEC pick grilled on past agency actions, conflicts of interest 

Top Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her opening statement accused Atkins of “helping billionaire CEOs like Sam Bankman-Fried”

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House overturns IRS DeFi broker rule with bipartisan resolution

Having passed Congress, the resolution will now head to Trump’s desk

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump to address Congress as tariffs erase post-election gains 

What to watch out for in Trump’s first joint Congressional address this evening

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The view from Capitol Hill

The victory lap the crypto industry has run since election night is bumping into some hurdles

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Confirmation hearings for Trump Cabinet picks are underway

On tap for hearings today are Trump’s picks for attorney general and CIA director, among others

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto-friendly Congress steps into power

Stand With Crypto put the final tally at 298 crypto-friendly legislators in the 119th Congress

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stocks trade sideways after Congress passes stopgap spending bill

Markets have struggled to maintain their post-election momentum this month

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Congress kicks the can

Lawmakers now have until Friday to pass the highly-anticipated continuing resolution

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Congress is back in session. Here’s what to expect in these final weeks. 

A three-month stopgap, for better or for worse, is probably what is going to happen

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Congress’s top priorities this lame duck session

Here’s a look at what lawmakers are most focused on in these final weeks of the 118th Congress

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Policymakers on privacy: Highlights from the DC Summit

The industry sometimes glosses over the uphill battle involved in getting crypto issues in front of lawmakers

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto gets mention on national stage during Congressional debate 

Incumbent US Senator Elizabeth Warren faced off with the pro-crypto attorney trying to take her seat Tuesday night

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Ex-Fidelity exec joins Solana-based staking protocol

And Congress members launched an investigation into whether the SEC is hiring civil service employees based on their political affiliations

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Sens. Lummis, Scott say Republican sweep in November is the push crypto needs 

Despite increased bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass crypto-related legislation, Sens. Lummis and Scott say Democrats are still standing in the way

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What would a Trump sweep mean for markets?

Plus, a look into US spot BTC funds six months into trading

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

House fails to override veto of anti-SAB 121 bill 

Representatives on Thursday opted to back President Biden and uphold his veto of the legislation that sought to invalidate SAB 121

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Future of crypto regulation uncertain amid European election results

Plus, ether ETF issuers hand in their revised S-1 documents today and analysts say trading could start as soon as this week

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /

