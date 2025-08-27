Crypto industry coalition presses Senate for developer protections

Over 100 crypto firms and advocates urge Congress to shield open-source builders and non-custodial providers

by Blockworks /
article-image

Lissandra Melo/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

A coalition of 112 crypto organizations, including Coinbase, a16z crypto, Paradigm and the Blockchain Association, has sent a joint letter to the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees urging lawmakers to include explicit protections for software developers and non-custodial service providers in upcoming digital asset market structure legislation.

The letter, dated August 27, was addressed to Senators Tim Scott, John Boozman, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, reflecting the bipartisan focus of ongoing negotiations.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The signatories argue that without nationwide protections, developers risk being misclassified as money transmitters under federal law, potentially stifling open-source innovation. The letter claims the share of open-source software developers in the U.S. has fallen from 25% in 2021 to 18% in 2025, attributing the drop to regulatory uncertainty.

It also cites the July 2025 President’s Working Group Report on Digital Asset Markets, which stressed the importance of reversing this decline to maintain U.S. leadership in blockchain technology.

The coalition welcomed the inclusion of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act and Keep Your Coins Act in draft legislation, but called for additional clarifications and federal preemption to avoid a patchwork of state laws. The groups warn that, absent such measures, blockchain infrastructure development may increasingly migrate overseas.

The campaign builds on the bipartisan passage of the CLARITY Act in the House, where 294 members supported protections for developers and non-custodial providers. Advocates say that expanding those safeguards is necessary for the US to retain its position as a global leader in financial technology, echoing similar concerns raised in the passage of FIT21 in 2024.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (11).png

Research

Union's Technical Edge

Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

The DropWeb3

Zora updates app after ‘Tyson Fury’ account sparks rugpull concerns

It’s unclear whether the celeb ever knew about the account made using his name

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

SOL digital asset treasuries are coming in size

Sharps Technology raised $400 million in PIPE offering

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Succinct ties up with Tandem

Offchain Labs’ Tandem will work exclusively with Succinct on a zkVM

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPeople

The worst and best part of Tom Lee’s predictions: they’re too early

Fundstrat’s chief investment officer may be the apex bull

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

MetaMask adds Google and Apple logins to streamline wallet setup

MetaMask now lets users create and restore wallets via social accounts

article-image

BusinessPolicy

Bitwise files for first Chainlink ETF with SEC

Filing seeks to expand regulated crypto exposure, with Coinbase Custody as fund custodian