Business

Peter Thiel-backed Sentient to launch Open Deep Search 

The decentralized AI firm designed ODS to be owned by the community in an effort to promote more decentralized AI

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

MagicBlock open sources a16z-backed ‘ephemeral rollup’ tech

MagicBlock went through a16z’s crypto startup accelerator and began advertising its tech earlier this year

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Funding Roundup: HackVC leads funding round for DePIN Grass 

Wynd Labs CEO Andrej Radonjic explains why Grass is open-sourcing “valuable” AI data

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Worldcoin continues gradual open sourcing by sharing Orb core code

Code for the Orb’s main application and private key storage were released with some redactions

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Crypto can benefit from patents without losing its open source ethos 

The coexistence of open source and patents in the crypto space actually encourages a healthy ecosystem for innovation

by Cameron B. Pick /
Web3

Gitcoin is restructuring to focus on grants for the Ethereum ecosystem

Gitcoin is restructuring so technology teams will have a clearer direction to build towards

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Algorand fork Voi tries a blockchain reboot

Exclusive: The self-declared “community-powered blockchain” testing a new network based on Algrorand tech

by Macauley Peterson /
Podcast

Can ‘Code’ open up Solana’s closed culture?

“Code” will be one of the first Solana-based projects to open source its code using the MIT license

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DYdX steps closer to v4 by open-sourcing code

DYdX introduces a decentralized off-chain order book

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Crypto has a copycat problem

“Open-source” has a dark underbelly, where great innovation is lifted wholesale, rebranded and put out to tender with barely a backwards glance at the original creators

by Daniel Dob /
DeFi

StarkWare moves to open-source its prover

Moving one step closer further along the decentralization spectrum, StarkWare opens up what they call the “magic wand” of Starknet

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Polygon Zero and Matter Labs square off over open-source norms

Polygon Zero is alleging Matter Labs failed to properly attribute code in its Boojum upgrade for zkSync

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

US Losing Ground on Blockchain Developer Share: Study

Regulatory clarity is needed for US to attract more blockchain-related developer jobs, according to Electric Capital

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

ZkSync’s zkEVM ‘Era’ Opens to the Public

Matter Labs moves zkSync Era into public alpha phase at 10:00 am ET Friday

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Facebook Parent Meta Joins Nonprofit to Make Digital Assets Open Source

Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

