Cameron B. Pick is a partner and patent attorney at the Chicago-based intellectual property boutique law firm Marshall, Gerstein & Borun. He prosecutes patents for emerging technologies, including blockchain and crypto, among other innovative areas. He may be reached at [email protected].

Crypto can benefit from patents without losing its open source ethos 

The coexistence of open source and patents in the crypto space actually encourages a healthy ecosystem for innovation

