Exclusive: Monad Foundation acquires stablecoin infrastructure project Portal

Monad Foundation’s Keone Hon said the team’s been “thinking about how to grow the onchain economy for some time”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

raigvi/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

The Monad Foundation has acquired Portal, a stablecoin infrastructure provider, the team exclusively told me. 

Portal will continue to operate as an independent entity, though it’ll be able to leverage Monad’s technology to serve customers. Portal’s founder, Raj Parekh, will transition to become the Head of Payments and Stablecoins at the Monad Foundation. 

The team declined to give financial terms about the acquisition, but Monad Foundation co-founder Keone Hon told me that they’ve “been thinking about how to grow the onchain economy for quite some time.”

The two noted that they have natural synergies and will leverage them to collaborate on things such as bridges and stablecoin wallets. 

“When we at the Monad Foundation thought about this acquisition, we were excited both about the opportunity to partner really closely with [Parekh] and the team that he built, as well as to really grow the adoption of this product, and, more generally, to utilize the product to grow the adoption of crypto,” he continued. 

The goal for Monad — which is still in testnet, though Hon told me that the team is preparing to launch mainnet “very soon” (he unfortunately wouldn’t give me more than that) — is to become the “blockchain of choice” for stablecoin transactions.

“There’s obviously maturity from a volume standpoint, circulating supply standpoint. The infrastructure at the developer tooling side is improved with things like what Portals built. Newer architectures like Monad now actually allow some of the sharp edge of the blockchain that existed before to now be removed as well. So I think it was a natural maturation phase of the infrastructure layer,” Parekh said. 

All of this is aided by the fact that the regulatory shift is supporting stablecoins and the interest in them as well, such that stablecoins have come out on top as the defining narrative this year. 

“Now I think folks are starting to see real volume, and use cases like banking…Some of the more boring use cases that you see in payments are starting to proliferate with stablecoins,” Parekh noted.

But for Monad and Portal, it’s about utilizing the groundwork that’s been built to “push the limits of what’s possible in terms of money moving globally,” Parekh said.

If you pay attention to headlines as much as I do, then you’ll know stablecoins aren’t the only trend we’re seeing pick up in the space. M&A activity is on the rise, as you can see in the chart below from Blockworks Research. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of the deals were for projects in the financial sector of crypto.

But consumer has also seen a pick-up in activity. Take OpenSea’s acquisition of Rally yesterday, for example. Thesis, Worldcoin and Stripe also made consumer-focused acquisitions. 

Not to mention that Coinbase made yet another acquisition just last week when it announced it was buying LiquiFi for an undisclosed amount.

Consolidation is a good sign in this space, and shows just how much various sectors are heating up. 

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (11).png

Research

Exponent: Onchain Interest Markets

We believe that Exponent is best positioned to dominate the Solana yield market – the fastest-growing sector in the ecosystem – with topline liquidity increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 600%. The founding team (ex-Squads, Kamino, Solana Foundation) cares deeply about product, security, design, and user experience and understands the foundation for building a great protocol. The team’s deep ties in Solana DeFi also present a significant strategic advantage, as evidenced by Exponent PTs being onboarded as collateral on Kamino, Drift, and Loopscale before its main competitor, RateX. In this regard, we view PT integrations in money markets as the most compelling avenue for Exponent to expand its market share and own its vertical.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

The DropWeb3

Off The Grid studio unveils Solana cofounder-inspired skin

GUN tokens can be bridged from Avalanche to Solana as part of the team’s multichain strategy

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

L1s are overpaying for security, but change is coming

Celestia, NEAR and Tron are pursuing lower inflation

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

Appeals court grants motion to dismiss in Tornado Cash suit

This doesn’t change the fact that co-founder Roman Storm is facing a trial starting next week

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

On thinking ahead when markets get murky

In the age of AI, focusing on what’s right in front of you may be the best bet

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Compass flags underperforming validators

Sluggish validators, consider yourselves on public watch

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Move over, big, beautiful bill: Crypto Week is coming

With President Trump’s sweeping domestic policy package now law, the US House is turning to a stack of crypto bills

by Casey Wagner /